Donald Trump Was Big Mad That Chrissy Teigen Called Him a ‘P***y A** B***’ on Twitter

Oh, sometimes the world is funny. If you think back to the time in our history when Donald Trump was on Twitter, you remember all the horrors that came along with it. There is currently a congressional hearing going on about the “Twitter files” and Trump’s own connection to Twitter. Because, for as much as he and his followers complain about being silenced by the app, the truth is that Twitter worked to keep Trump on there.

Because it was led by Republicans, the hearing’s official topic was Hunter Biden’s laptop and Twitter censorship. But we also got the frankly hilarious revelation that Trump and his administration wanted to censor a tweet from Chrissy Teigen. That tweet? Chrissy Teigen calling Donald Trump a “pussy ass bitch” because he called her John Legend’s “filthy mouthed wife” and didn’t tag her in the insult.

BREAKING: Twitter officials just revealed that Trump’s White House asked Twitter to censor this tweet from Chrissy Teigen. What a cry baby Trump is! I’m sure there won’t be a Twitter Files on this. Where is the Republican outrage against censorship now? pic.twitter.com/ERK3aM0sHf — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 8, 2023

Making this especially hilarious, the tweet in question had to then be read out to representatives. Former Twitter official Anika Collier Navaroli was discussing the matter when she had to read out the tweet and apologized for the language.

The hearing, as a whole, is a mix of representatives asking former Twitter employees about what was happening during Trump’s presidency and if you follow Aaron Rupar’s thread, you can see videos of the entire hearing here. But the fact that Teigen’s tweet was included in this censorship is, well, telling.

Trump is a “pussy ass bitch” and petty too.

It’s just so petty. So horribly petty and gross. The administration that built itself up on the ideas of “Free Speech” was eager to try and censor someone mocking Trump. And I am sure there are plenty of Republican Trump fans out there who think that he was justified in doing this. That his White House had the right to try and censor this tweet.

And all this was before Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover and his “free speech for all unless it makes me sad” tirade began. So uh, we’re doomed! At least know there will forever be videos of Chrissy Teigen’s tweet about Donald Trump being a “pussy ass bitch” being read out loud. And that’s enough to keep me laughing for the rest of the day.

(Featured image: Jared Siskin/Getty Images for City Harvest)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]