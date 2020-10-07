comScore

Things We Saw Today: What the Hell Is Happening on Donald Trump’s Twitter?

By Rachel LeishmanOct 7th, 2020, 5:30 pm

Jim Halpert wondering what is going on

What the hell is happening? I’m not sure if you’ve looked—we all prefer not to, tbh—but Donald Trump just won’t stop tweeting. No, I mean more than usual, which is saying something. As someone who tweets a lot myself, it is truly unnerving just how much he has tweeted in the last few hours.

Like … he literally quote tweeted someone who has the username Girl Bot.

To be honest, I wish that were the worst of them, but in a string of tweets that make no sense, Trump just keeps all-caps screaming about voting, did one that seemed like he suddenly wanted everyone to vote by mail (is he Golluming?), and even quote-tweeted James Woods. (I don’t know what that says, happily, because James Woods blocks me.)

The President of the United States posted a link from a website called “freebacon.com”. Let that sink in.

And, if you wondered why “Heather” was trending all day, it was because Donald Trump thanked a woman named Heather on Twitter for saying that she’d risk death to vote for him. Completely normal things, right?

To put this entire situation into perspective, in the last 7 times, he tweeted/RTed around 50 times. THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES TWEETED NEARLY 50 TIMES DURING THE LAST 7 HOURS. Now, compare that to me, someone whose job it is to work online and tweet: I have tweeted 29 times in total between my work account and my personal account. Again, my job is TO BE ONLINE. (Since this writing, I did have to tweet 2 more times from my work account, and I tweeted a meme from my personal account, but still, Donald Trump has me beat by a lot.)

Should someone check on him? Probably, but he’s also contagious and probably lying to us all about how he’s actually doing with the coronavirus, so like … whatever, let him just keep tweeting nonsense because what does it even matter at this point? He’s clearly deranged.

