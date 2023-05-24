Donald Trump Is Big Mad About the Timing of His Trial

Donald Trump is in the midst of multiple investigations and lawsuits that have forced him to make appearances in court, both virtual and in-person. On Tuesday, Trump appeared via video before New York Judge Juan Manuel Merchan to receive his trial date regarding charges for alleged hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels.

The date? March 25th, 2024. Right in the middle of the Republican primary elections.

Trump made his displeasure with the date well-known, both inside the courtroom (he reportedly “threw up his hands in frustration” and pouted in his seat after receiving the date) and out, turning to Truth Social to whine that the trial was “Very unfair, but this is exactly what the Radical Left Democrats wanted… It’s called ELECTION INTERFERENCE, and nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before!!!”

Sure, Donald.

Hilariously, he wouldn’t be facing trial if he hadn’t interfered in the 2016 election by (allegedly) paying hush money in the first place. As a result, Trump was told he’ll need to block off several weeks around the trial and cancel his other plans—right in the heart of campaign season.

Trump is also making more work for himself and his lawyers with his inability to shut up, as evidenced by E. Jean Carroll filing a request for additional damages over defamatory insults Trump said at his CNN appearance, right after the first lawsuit ended in her favor.

Is this another case of karma? Or a continuation of his general inability to keep his foot out of his mouth?

In any case, if Trump’s too busy being sued/investigated by attorney generals from Westchester to DC, then maybe he should drop out and run in 2028. Assuming he’s not in prison for one of his many investigations, of course.

In the meantime, I’ll be playing the world’s smallest violin for him on repeat.

(featured image: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

