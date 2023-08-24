Well, it happened: Donald Trump has been booked and released from the Fulton County Jail. A massive motorcade assisted him to the jail after leaving Hartsfield-Jackson airport in Atlanta. The whole process was relatively quick but as was expected and extremely anticipated, a mugshot was indeed taken and has been released. His bond agreement had already been set at $200,000, which he paid through a third-party bail bond service.

Trump spoke briefly before boarding his private plane back to New Jersey. He talked about this being such a sad day for America. Which, let’s address that. Because others have said this, from reporters to average people on social media. I do not think this is sad. What is sad is that millions of people ever voted for this monster and still support him. What’s sad is that he (fine, allegedly) did all of this stuff in the first place. Seeing him finally face some sort of accountability is glorious in my opinion!

Trump continued his dangerous rhetoric Thursday evening—the exact rhetoric that landed him in Fulton County Jail in the first place—saying: “I thought the election was a rigged election, a stolen election, and I should have every right to do that.” Here, he is promoting the same falsehoods that others have stated; that these alleged crimes are purely freedom of speech. He believes that people should be able to simply question the results of an American election. Fine. This is SO not what happened.

The indictment clearly shows that this was a criminal enterprise engaging in illegal ACTIONS. This is not just about speech and we cannot let him, Giuliani, or any of the other co-defendants lie and push that narrative. I personally think Trump is actually quite worried. This process in Georgia seems more real than any of the other charges that he has faced. The fact that he has so many co-defendants, to me, strengthens this case. He had to get a freaking mugshot. The former President of the United States. And in the photo, Trump looks intensely angry. The way his eyebrows are sloping downwards, the way his mouth area seems clenched, the worried eyes, all show me that he is understanding that he actually isn’t above the law.

Is this what the Republican party wants? This mugshot will be plastered everywhere. We know that Trump’s supporters are going to be wearing this picture on t-shirts by this weekend. Is this the continued face of the GOP? They are truly egregious and I don’t know if there’s hope for them to turn it all around.

Regardless, This is a good day for America and we hope that the trial will commence in a reasonable time so that justice can be served.

(featured image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]