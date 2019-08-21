comScore
Donald Trump Is Really Mad No One Will Let Him Pretend He Could Buy Greenland

by | 12:16 pm, August 21st, 2019

We’re halfway through this week and here’s what we’re dealing with in Trumpland:

Donald Trump recently reportedly expressed interest (“with varying degrees of seriousness”) in purchasing Greenland. Greenland is a Danish territory with an autonomous, self-ruling government. It’s also not for sale, which is what that government said in a short, polite statement.

Denmark’s former Prime Minister tweeted that this “must be an April Fool’s Day joke.” The current Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the idea “absurd” and agreed the country isn’t for sale, but stressed that she was looking forward to meeting Trump during a visit that had been scheduled for next week.

Had been, that is, until Trump tweeted last night that he was cancelling the trip, specifically because Frederiksen said she didn’t want to discuss the purchase of Greenland.

It’s not clear when or why he thinks he can “reschedule” that meeting if it’s still going to be predicated on discussions of buying a country that isn’t for sale.

This came about 24 hours after he tweeted this—I assume—attempt at a joke.

It was also right before Trump quoted a conspiracy theorist radio host calling him the “King of Israel” and comparing him to “the second coming of God.” He also told reporters that any Jews who vote Democrat are demonstrating “either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”

None of this is normal.

That’s the former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark, who proceeded to lay out exactly what happened between the two countries, just in case there’s any confusion. Just in case anyone’s thinking “That can’t really be what happened, it’s too bizarre.” Nope, this is exactly what happened:

He is so petty and so fragile. Luckily, President Obama will be travelling to Denmark next month to remind the country that not every American is a huge freaking embarrassment. Hmmm, I wonder if those two events—Obama’s trip and Trump’s cancellation—are at all related.

