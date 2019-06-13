comScore Donald Trump Didn't Meet "Prince of Whales." Aquaman Would Never. | The Mary Sue
No, Donald Trump, You Did Not Meet the “Prince of Whales.” Aquaman Would Never.

by | 10:51 am, June 13th, 2019

Donald Trump smirks smugly with his arms crossed seated above the presidential seal.

Donald Trump tweeted that, on his recent trip abroad, he met with the “Prince of Whales” … and then deleted the tweet to spell Wales correctly. Imagine being the person who had to tell Donald Trump that it’s Wales, not whales. While it could have been a simple typo … it’s Donald Trump. Chances of him knowing how to spell Wales are currently very slim.

Unfortunately for him, the internet is forever, and Twitter let him have it because … “Whales”?????????

And then, of course, came the Aquaman jokes.

Honestly, I wish we could go through one day without the president doing something stupid, but we’re 873 days into his presidency, and it’s been 873 of pure chaos. Anyway, Aquaman would probably throw Trump into the ocean and let the sharks have him, so at least we have that to help us rest easy.

(image: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Rachel Leishman

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and to cry in the shower over songs from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!

