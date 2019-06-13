No, Donald Trump, You Did Not Meet the “Prince of Whales.” Aquaman Would Never.

Donald Trump tweeted that, on his recent trip abroad, he met with the “Prince of Whales” … and then deleted the tweet to spell Wales correctly. Imagine being the person who had to tell Donald Trump that it’s Wales, not whales. While it could have been a simple typo … it’s Donald Trump. Chances of him knowing how to spell Wales are currently very slim.

Unfortunately for him, the internet is forever, and Twitter let him have it because … “Whales”?????????

“Prince of Whales” is a good one. pic.twitter.com/u7yrqpTk0r — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 13, 2019

😹 u know it wasn’t even a typo he really thinks it is prince of whales 😹 — darth™ (@darth) June 13, 2019

I’ve been WAITING for the right time to re-up my selfie with the Prince of Whales! You’re welcome, America. pic.twitter.com/xV0E4mnEAJ — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) June 13, 2019

White House Staff preparing to meet with the Prince of Whales. pic.twitter.com/uJfmvkHzXV — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 13, 2019

“DID YOU KNOW THE PRINCE OF WHALES ISN’T ACTUALLY A WHALE HE’S A HUMAN MAN I THINK HIS NAME IS WILLY I’M SAD AS I THOUGHT I WAS GONNA PET A BIG FISH WHEN I WAS IN THE ENGLAND KINGDOM” pic.twitter.com/pWmqFhTaC2 — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) June 13, 2019

Princes, ranked.

5. Prince of Whales

4. Prince of Tides

3. Prince of Thieves (Robin Hood)

2. Prince of Bel Air

1. Prince — Julie Gerstein (@havethehabit) June 13, 2019

And then, of course, came the Aquaman jokes.

No YOU try saying no when the Prince of Whales hands you oppo. pic.twitter.com/4GpWWV46DW — The Last Badasstion (@lastbadasstion) June 13, 2019

I hope to one day meet the “prince of whales”, I think his real name is aquaman…. pic.twitter.com/ubNURFSZBH — skyylark (@phish73) June 13, 2019

‘I met with the Prince of Whales, the Prince of Tides, Aquaman, that crab with the mermaid sang a fun song’ — Justin Tyler (@jtsizzle) June 13, 2019

99% percent sure trump thinks the prince of whales is aquaman. Like I am sure when they told him he thought “I knew Atlantis was real”. pic.twitter.com/EB9fn1FFvR — CoolCoolCool (@123cancuun) June 13, 2019

Honestly, I wish we could go through one day without the president doing something stupid, but we’re 873 days into his presidency, and it’s been 873 of pure chaos. Anyway, Aquaman would probably throw Trump into the ocean and let the sharks have him, so at least we have that to help us rest easy.

(image: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

