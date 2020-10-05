Donald Trump’s Latest Tweet About COVID-19 Is Monstrous

Donald Trump is (allegedly) being released from Walter Reed medical center today, where he was getting the most attentive care and treatments available in the known universe after his positive COVID-19 test. This is important because of the tweet I’m about to show you.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Donald Trump telling the American people, and the world, not to be afraid of COVID-19 is just mind-boggling, even for him. Must be nice from his privileged place among the elite Americans who get to have an entire section of a hospital dedicated to their care. It must be a sunny outlook from there in his pristine wing of Walter Reed to tweet that it isn’t that big of a deal, and that we shouldn’t let it dominate our lives—as though our lives have been dominated by anything else for the last eight months.

Over 200,000 Americans have died and the President has the nerve to tweet that we should not be afraid of Coronavirus. This after he has round-the-clock care from the best physicians and medical experts, not to mention experimental treatments and access to every drug that could conceivably help him. After so many people have died alone, either lacking health care entirely or separated from family members who could not visit them. I’m sorry but there is no other way of putting this: He’s the biggest piece of shit I’ve ever seen.

Instead of using his condition and even pretending to now have a modicum of personal sympathy and empathy for the hundreds of thousands of dead Americans and the millions who have suffered, Trump is using it to fuel his cult-like followers into a continued no-mask, no-rules party. Don’t worry, he’s not worried! This despite the fact that America has suffered so gravely as a direct result of his incompetence and through his lack of care or willingness to put the health and well-being of his citizens at the forefront. This despite all indications that Trump suffered himself disconcerting severe COVID-19 episodes that could endanger the lives of people who lack his resources (as well as endanger those around him).

There is no way to talk about Trump and his disdain for the health of the American people without just screaming about it into the void. Because what does it even matter? He got the virus, had the BEST care available to him (which he will continue to receive), and rushed to say “oh it’s fine” while pumped full of steroids that could possibly be having deleterious psychological effects as we speak. Yes, sure, if I was on a lot of steroids, I’d probably also be like “weeeeee pain has no meaning” but I’m also not going to dismiss this very real pandemic that has killed more than a million people worldwide like our Monster In Chief.

Twitter is much in the same boat I am and is screaming into the void about the latest tweet, because what else can we do? The president is IN THE HOSPITAL with the virus and he doesn’t give a rat’s ass about anyone but himself. He can’t even pretend to care.

Louisiana’s COVID death toll: About 1 in 830 residents, higher than any country on Earth save tiny San Marino. https://t.co/6qbmlVem3Q — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) October 5, 2020

If Donald Trump dies because he left the hospital too early after tweeting “don’t be afraid of COVID,” that will be funny and you should bully anyone who says it’s not. — Zach O’Lantern (@zachheltzel) October 5, 2020

“Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.” — Donald Trump, pumped full of steroids by his own private world-class medical team, stepping over the bodies of 215,000 dead Americans, prematurely abandoning quarantine, heading out to infect more people around him. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) October 5, 2020

“Don’t be afraid of drowning. Don’t let it dominate your life.” I yelled at the Titanic orchestra from a life boat https://t.co/YtVBtWIl7Q — Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) October 5, 2020

Tell that to the families of the 209,938+ That have already died from it, you Ghoul ☠️ https://t.co/jdNSZVJg0Z — Timothy Omundson (@Omundson) October 5, 2020

I knew this was coming. “It’s not that bad! Who better to tell you than me?” This is reckless, deadly and evil. Period. https://t.co/6wsUXHEPxy — brittany packnett cunningham. (@MsPackyetti) October 5, 2020

Everyday I think, “wow I couldn’t hate this person more. Like, this is it, this is the MAX level of hate I have for a human” and then just like magic, he is able to one up himself! Well done sir! 👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/NuDFpeLtsI — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) October 5, 2020

Remember those X-Men issues where Magneto was dying but Fabian Cortez had massively pumped him up so he felt incredible and challenged the world to a fight and didn’t really notice that he was doing stuff like haemmorhage internally? Dunno why I thought of that just now. — Al Kennedy (@housetoastonish) October 5, 2020

I can’t wait to vote for Joe Biden on November 3rd.

Patient Nero — Alex Baze (@bazecraze) October 5, 2020

(image: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

