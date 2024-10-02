ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to leave after visiting Chez What Furniture store that was damaged during Hurricane Helene on September 30, 2024 in Valdosta, Georgia. Trump met with local officials, first responders, and residents who have been impacted by last week's hurricane which has left at least 90 people dead across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. Millions are still without power, water, or reliable communications. U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris have spoken with local leaders and stated that they plan to visit affected areas when the time is right. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Category:
News

Donald Trump didn’t think a hurricane could happen during hurricane season

Image of Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle
|

Published: Oct 2, 2024 07:31 am

It’s unthinkable. It’s inconceivable. It’s unprecedented. A hurricane during the part of the year when hurricanes happen? Who could have thought? Not Donald Trump, apparently.

Recommended Videos

“Nobody thought this would be happening” actually, they did

The internet came for Trump’s orange jugular after the former president made his “dumb af” remarks while surveying damage in Valdosta, Georgia caused by Hurricane Helene. As of October 1st, the Category 4 Hurricane has claimed the lives of over 150 people, devastated the homes and businesses of thousands and left millions without power. “The devastation wrought by this storm is incredible,” said Trump during a speech. No shit, Sherlock. “It’s so extensive, nobody thought this would be happening, especially now it’s so late in the season for the hurricanes.”

Don, I hate to break it to you, but it’s not at all “late in the season” for hurricanes. It is currently “smack dab in the middle of the season” for hurricanes. Hurricane season lasts from June 1st to November 30th, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, but you can also find that out on Wikipedia. And speaking of the NOAA, the administration has predicted that 2024’s season will have “above normal hurricane activity“. Why? Climate change is to blame. You’d understand why, Don, if you believed in climate change in the first place.

This isn’t the first time Trump has responded abysmally to hurricane-related disasters. Who could forget the video of him lazily tossing rolls of paper towels to a crowd of desperate Puerto Rican citizens as a Category 4 storm ravaged the island? Trump’s “nobody thought” comment isn’t even the most abysmal thing he’s said about THIS current catastrophe. Trump took to Truth Social to accuse his 2024 presidential opponent Kamala Harris of leaving “Americans to drown” during the storm and claim that a photo of Harris visiting a storm-stricken area of the East Coast was “FAKE”. He spread similar lies about Joe Biden, claiming that the Biden administration and North Carolina’s Democratic governor were “going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas” and that Georgia’s governor Brian Kemp has not been able to get in contact with the President for aid, despite the two having spoken hours before.

Remember, though, Trump is also the man who once called the Atlantic Ocean “big water”, so is his ignorance of hurricanes really that surprising?

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle (they/them) is actually nine choirs of biblically accurate angels crammed into one pair of $10 overalls. They have been writing articles for nerds on the internet for less than a year now. They really like anime. Like... REALLY like it. Like you know those annoying little kids that will only eat hotdogs and chicken fingers? They're like that... but with anime. It's starting to get sad.