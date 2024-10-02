Donald Trump didn’t think a hurricane could happen during hurricane season

It’s unthinkable. It’s inconceivable. It’s unprecedented. A hurricane during the part of the year when hurricanes happen? Who could have thought? Not Donald Trump, apparently.

“Nobody thought this would be happening” actually, they did

The internet came for Trump’s orange jugular after the former president made his “dumb af” remarks while surveying damage in Valdosta, Georgia caused by Hurricane Helene. As of October 1st, the Category 4 Hurricane has claimed the lives of over 150 people, devastated the homes and businesses of thousands and left millions without power. “The devastation wrought by this storm is incredible,” said Trump during a speech. No shit, Sherlock. “It’s so extensive, nobody thought this would be happening, especially now it’s so late in the season for the hurricanes.”

"Nobody thought this would be happening" — Trump, who denies climate change during each of his speeches, on Hurricane Helene pic.twitter.com/aqCRc9V9i1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2024

Don, I hate to break it to you, but it’s not at all “late in the season” for hurricanes. It is currently “smack dab in the middle of the season” for hurricanes. Hurricane season lasts from June 1st to November 30th, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, but you can also find that out on Wikipedia. And speaking of the NOAA, the administration has predicted that 2024’s season will have “above normal hurricane activity“. Why? Climate change is to blame. You’d understand why, Don, if you believed in climate change in the first place.

This isn’t the first time Trump has responded abysmally to hurricane-related disasters. Who could forget the video of him lazily tossing rolls of paper towels to a crowd of desperate Puerto Rican citizens as a Category 4 storm ravaged the island? Trump’s “nobody thought” comment isn’t even the most abysmal thing he’s said about THIS current catastrophe. Trump took to Truth Social to accuse his 2024 presidential opponent Kamala Harris of leaving “Americans to drown” during the storm and claim that a photo of Harris visiting a storm-stricken area of the East Coast was “FAKE”. He spread similar lies about Joe Biden, claiming that the Biden administration and North Carolina’s Democratic governor were “going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas” and that Georgia’s governor Brian Kemp has not been able to get in contact with the President for aid, despite the two having spoken hours before.

Remember, though, Trump is also the man who once called the Atlantic Ocean “big water”, so is his ignorance of hurricanes really that surprising?

