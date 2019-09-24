Donald Trump Is Cyber-Bullying 16yo Greta Thunberg. “Be Best” Is Really Working Out!

The president is bullying a 16-year-old who is fighting for action on climate change so that she has a planet to live on, just so we’re all on the same page. If you’ve been online, then you know who Greta Thunberg is. A Swedish environmental activist who took time off of school at the age of 15 to appeal to the Swedish government about why we need to take climate change seriously, Thunberg recently addressed the U.N. in New York.

At the Climate Action Summit, Thunberg delivered a powerful speech that left many realizing that we have to do something to change how we react to climate change.

The idea that this 16-year-old has dedicated her young life and time to save the planet for herself and those younger than her is inspiring, but also, as Thunberg points out, she shouldn’t have to be the one to do it. Scientists from NASA are telling us that the climate is changing in an alarming way; there are facts all around us, and yet, the president and many who support him are mocking the idea that any of this is real—along with a kid who’s trying to talk some sense into them.

Even after Thunberg’s empowering speech, many were left with only cruel words and hatred towards the young activist. Instead of listening to her, the president decided to attack her speech and her anger with some petty sarcasm because … what? He thinks her will to live is laughable?

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

And, if that wasn’t gross enough, others in power are also mocking Thunberg. She’s trying to plead with the powers that be to see that the planet isn’t going to survive if we keep ignoring what’s happening, but instead, these adult humans are comparing a 16 year-old to Nazi propaganda and Stephen King villains.

Children—notably Nordic white girls with braids and red cheeks—were often used in Nazi propaganda. An old Goebbels technique! Looks like today’s progressive Left is still learning its game from an earlier Left in the 1930s pic.twitter.com/E4q2KZ526s — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) September 22, 2019

Hi Greta, I’ve just booked some long haul flights for my family to enjoy some winter sun on the beach this Christmas. Level of guilt being felt: 0% pic.twitter.com/BVE3JyiNgi — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) August 14, 2019

Fox News has apologized to 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg after conservative pundit Michael Knowles called her a “mentally ill Swedish child” on the network’s air.https://t.co/GpUXA1YBAd — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 24, 2019

It has gotten to the point where Curtis Ingraham, Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s brother, is calling out his sister for her bullying. Ingraham, who compared Thunberg to Stephen King’s Children of the Corn, is clearly in the boat of these other adults who think that bullying a child is okay.

Clearly my sister’s paycheck is more important than the world her three adopted kids will inherit. I can no longer apologize for a sibling who I no longer recognize. I can and will continue to call out the monstrous behavior and the bully commentary born out of anger. https://t.co/afrSuraQqt — Curtis Ingraham (@CurtisIngraham1) September 24, 2019

Thunberg’s message is important. She shouldn’t have to be the one screaming for climate reform. We’re all adults, and we should be protecting the planet for the future members of this society. Instead, we have a president who thinks that it is all a hoax and who would rather bully a kid than be wrong.

I mean, at the end of the day, those who hate Thunberg are using logic that states a rainbow is a “message from God” that he’s not going to melt the polar ice caps, instead of, you know, the refraction of light that results in the sunlight hitting aerial water droplets, but you know, maybe it is also god sending a message … to not be homophobic, you douchebags.

Robert Jeffress says that “somebody needs to read poor Greta [the Bible] and tell her the next time she worries about global warming, just look at a rainbow; that’s God’s promise that the polar ice caps aren’t going to melt and flood the world again.” https://t.co/tLtga3wTSM pic.twitter.com/W89HJlLT14 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 24, 2019

Listen to Greta Thunberg, take a stand to change how we view climate change, and please, vote this monster out of office.

