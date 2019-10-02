Donald Trump Has a Weird Standard of What Constitutes Profanity

At a photo op with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö in the Oval Office today, Donald Trump spent the meeting ranting about impeachment. He railed against Rep. Adam Schiff, calling him a “lowlife” and repeating his claim that Schiff should resign and that he should be arrested for treason.

Trump also compared Schiff to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has admitted to being on the call between Trump and Ukranian President Zelensky that sparked the whistleblower complaint that led to the current impeachment inquiry. Schiff has said that he and others in Congress are “deeply concerned” that Pompeo might try to interfere with their investigation. Earlier today, Donald Trump tweeted that “Adam Schiff should only be so lucky to have the brains, honor and strength of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.”

At the meeting with Niinistö, Trump told reporters that Schiff couldn’t carry Pompeo’s “blank-strap.” He said he wouldn’t say the exact expression “because they’ll say it was a terrible thing to say,” but he repeated the odd self-censored version. Staring at a reporter, he said again, “That guy couldn’t carry his blank-strap, you understand that?”

In case you’re not fluent in weird, outdated expressions, I’ll save you the Googling. The blank means jock. Jockstrap. It’s actual locker room talk.

Fuming, Trump rants that Adam Schiff couldnt carry Mike Pompeo’s “blank strap” (jock strap) pic.twitter.com/qpvvIjCHZR — Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 2, 2019

Look, I don’t want a president who says things like “carry his jockstrap” in meetings with foreign leaders, but the self-censorship is especially strange since, right before this meeting, Trump tweeted out a message with the word “bullshit” in all caps.

The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306. Get a better candidate this time, you’ll need it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

Really, where’s the consistency?

Trump says “bullshit” but doesn’t say “jock strap?” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 2, 2019

Is jock strap not a word we can say on TV? And does anyone ever hold somebody else’s jock strap? pic.twitter.com/TRrHBv2dgz — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) October 2, 2019

The president just refused to say the word “jockstrap” on TV and made a big deal about how he wasn’t going to say that word. Minutes after tweeting the word “bullshit” in all capital letters. The guy with the nuclear codes has warm applesauce leaking out of his ears. — Your Goals For 2019 List; We’re Already To October (@brockwilbur) October 2, 2019

(image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

