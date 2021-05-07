Donald Trump Tried To Make a New Twitter Account and It Got Shut Down Immediately

Donald Trump was banned from Twitter (and Facebook and Instagram and YouTube and Twitch and, well, you get the picture) back in January after the platform recognized that Trump’s insurrection-inspiring language was a “risk of further incitement of violence.”

We can all imagine just how angry that made him, and how impotently irate he must feel at having his favorite method of communication stripped from him. How many celebrities and Democrats (and non-bootlicking Republicans) did he want to hurl insults at this year, only to have no outlet for his misspelled, randomly capitalized burns?

On Wednesday of this week, Trump and his team tried to work around the ban by creating a new Twitter account: “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump.” By Wednesday night, it had been suspended.

The new account was designed to post content from Trump’s new “Save America” website. The account’s bio makes sure to note this is “Not Donald J. Trump Tweeting.” So I’m sure they thought that would be that and Twitter would just let the account continue on its way.

Except the content Trump “wasn’t tweeting” was very clearly written to be tweeted. Whether it’s because the statements written on the website were always meant to be distributed on Twitter or because that’s just the only way Trump knows how to form sentences, read these “official statements” from his website and tell me they weren’t just written to be on Twitter:

From May 5:

Liz Cheney is a warmongering fool who has no business in Republican Party Leadership. We want leaders who believe in the Make America Great Again movement, and prioritize the values of America First. Elise Stefanik is a far superior choice, and she has my COMPLETE and TOTAL endorsement for GOP Conference Chair. Elise is a tough and smart communicator!

Also May 5:

What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our Country. Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before. The People of our Country will not stand for it! These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process.

May 3:

The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!

Some statements are a bit longer. Those are the ones that you can tell would have been pre-dawn multi-tweet rants. He even found a way to essentially retweet sycophantic praise by posting quotes from his toadies.

The website’s design is even evocative of Twitter. He calls his “From the Desk of” page a “feed” and gives his supporters the option to like or share his ramblings.

So Trump wrote the things he wanted to tweet but couldn’t because he was banned, had them published on his website, then created a Twitter account to repost things from the website back to Twitter. A foolproof plan! For a few hours, anyway.

Twitter suspended the Trump blog account @DJTDesk. Twitter spokesperson said: As stated in our ban evasion policy, we’ll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account. pic.twitter.com/v2RYslP8Xg — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) May 6, 2021

(image: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

