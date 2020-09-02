The Weirdest Thing Donald Trump Said This Summer Somehow Went Totally Unnoticed Until Now

Donald Trump says a lot of bizarre things. He says so many weird things, in fact, that sometimes they just become a kind of white noise. If a person is constantly shouting about how windmills cause cancer or how toilets have to be flushed 12 times to work right, it’s easy to start tuning them out.

Which I guess is how we missed what is hands-down the strangest thing Trump said in recent months, if not ever. (Though that’s a crowded field.) In a meeting with the National Association of Police Organizations Leadership on July 31st, Trump was, I suppose, trying to empathize with police by making up a story about protesters arming themselves with bags of soup.

Washington Post reporter Christopher Ingraham stumbled upon the rant Tuesday.

I somehow missed the President’s extended monologue last month on the use of soup as a deadly protest weapon. “Big bags of soup.” https://t.co/f5Tpsk7D9u pic.twitter.com/sCjGDzbWzv — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) September 1, 2020

According to Trump, protesters are throwing soup at police and then upon getting caught, are telling those officers that they are just carrying around “soup for my family.” They’re then coming back with “big bags of soup,” by which I assume he means bags full of cans of soup, but that’s also giving him the benefit of the doubt in a way he has most definitely not earned. So we’re left with the image of police being hit with soft bags of soup–maybe a prepackaged bag of soup (is that a thing?), maybe they’re filling bags with soup at home. Either way, they’re just bags of soup I’m just carrying around for my family.

2020 may have finally broken my brain but I cannot stop laughing over “This is just soup for my family” — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) September 1, 2020

Trump was very angry that the media wasn’t reporting on all these bags of soup being tossed around. “I don’t know what’s wrong with them. They’re doing our country a tremendous disservice,” he said at the time. Well, it’s getting attention now!

Ingraham wasn’t the only one who missed Trump’s soup monologue when it happened and his post brought a lot of eyes to what is apparently an epidemic of soup attacks.

I’m sorry. I’ve been laughing about this nonstop. I can’t stop. 😭pic.twitter.com/8IAihng3vv — Matt Rogers 🗳 (@Politidope) September 1, 2020

cans of soup….. welcome to the resistance pic.twitter.com/GihqvbDaKq — Rob SCARE-idan Wears A Mask #BLM #ArtIsResistance (@rob_sheridan) September 1, 2020

Excuse me. I have to go buy a bag of soup for my family. — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) September 1, 2020

if your grandfather started ranting incoherently about bags of soup and planes full of thugs, at the very least you’d quietly confiscate his car keys — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 1, 2020

we’re gonna get a national ban on bags of soup before AR-15s aren’t we — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) September 2, 2020

I have taken,

The bag of soup,

That you were probably saving,

For dinner. Forgive me,

I had to throw it,

At a cop. I chose soup,

Instead of a brick,

So that if I get caught,

I can say,

This is just soup for my family. — Myke Cole (@MykeCole) September 1, 2020

By the way, this is the man who, when speaking to the police union coalition, lamented cops having water bottles and soup thrown at them, and when speaking to the press, defended his supporters shooting protesters with paintball guns as well as actual guns.

(via Christopher Ingraham on Twitter, image: Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

