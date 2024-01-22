The BBC Has a New Supernatural Drama for Us All to Obsess Over—Get Ready for ‘Domino Day’

Who doesn’t love a good supernatural drama? Specifically, one involving witches? If you’re still rewatching Charmed, lamenting the cancellation of The Order, writing fix-it fics for The Vampire Diaries‘ Bonnie Bennett, or obsessing over The Magicians, then perhaps it’s time to turn to British TV—the BBC is bringing us Domino Day.

Billed as a sexy “modern-day witch drama,” Domino Day follows a young witch with remarkable powers, Domino, who is using all the popular dating apps not just for dating but for hunting, too. Domino also seeks a community that shares her gifts and can help her understand where she comes from. Little does she know that a powerful coven is already on her trail, tracking her every move, as they believe that her powers could destroy everything—especially when a dangerous person from Domino’s past comes back to wreak havoc on all their lives.

Domino Day‘s creator and head writer, Lauren Sequiera, who has previously worked on BAFTA-nominated dramas such as Sacha’s Contact Meeting—a spinoff of the BBC’s The Dumping Ground—has stated that the witches of Domino Day aren’t the wand wielding, broomstick flying, pointy hat wearing witches of old. Instead, Domino and the coven are “cool, provocative, and full of grit.”

Sound intriguing? We certainly think so. You can watch the trailer here.

Set and filmed on location in Manchester, Domino Day will consist of six 45-minute episodes, available on BBC iPlayer and airing on BBC Three weekly in the U.K. starting January 31, 2024. Domino Day will be distributed globally by Fremantle, though an official U.S. release date is currently unknown.

Meet the cast of Domino Day

Domino Day boasts a young, up-and-coming cast, including the BAFTA-nominated Siena Kelly (Adult Material, Hit & Run), who plays Domino Day‘s titular character, Domino. Joining Kelly as part of the coven are:

Babirye Bukilwa (We Hunt Together, Neighbors) as Sammie

Poppy Lee Friar (In My Skin, Life And Death In The Warehouse) as Geri

Alisha Bailey (Call the Midwife, Strike) as Kat

Molly Harris (Industry, Monsoon) as Jules

(BBC/Dancing Ledge/Todd Antony)

Also joining the Domino Day cast are:

Sam Howard-Sneyd (Clarity and Chaos, The Children) as Silas

Percelle Ascott (The Innocents, I Came By) as Leon

Lucy Cohu (COBRA, Dangerous Liaisons)

Christopher Jeffers (Rocketman, Coronation Street)

Jonah Rzeskiewicz (Death on the Nile, The Dig)

Maimuna Memon (Sherwood, Lazarus)

The BBC is well-known for producing interesting, thrilling, and thought-provoking dramas, and we’ve got a sneaking suspicion that Domino Day is going to be well worth the effort. The diverse cast, compelling plot, and gritty, steamy take on the genre make this feel like the show we’ve been waiting for.

(featured image: BBC)

