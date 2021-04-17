It looks like the Waverider will be short one Legend: Dominic Purcell has announced he’s leaving Legends of Tomorrow. Purcell, who plays Mick Rory/Heatwave, made the announcement in a now-deleted Instagram post where he wrote, “Deal isn’t done. I have no interest. What ever cash they throw on the corporate level. Im walking away from @cw_legendsoftomorrow. It’s been a total pleasure and a humbling experience bringing @dccomics iconic character #heatwave (aka) MICK RORY to life. I smashed this character— not an actor in the world could have done better. FACT…. Time to move on and see how shit unfolds.”

Purcell added an aside to co-stars Nick Zano and Caity Lotz regarding new castmembers, writing “teach them to not rely on loyalty from the studio. The studio does not care. The actors work ethic and talent must give them the confidence to question authority. ….Much love to all. It’s not lost on me how very fortunate I am. …..ACTORS HIT ME UP ON DM.”

Or is he? Purcell’s bridge-burning post was deleted and replaced with a different post which read, ‘WHY SO SERIOUS…….. MY last post I needed a laugh. It was a joke and The press went nuts and yes I will always fuck with the press it’s fun watching them be click-bated— Truth is yes I am leaving @cw_legendsoftomorrow but will come back periodically, it’s a handshake deal with my boss Phil Klemmer. I don’t have a beef with studio @warnerbrostv. I don’t have a beef with anyone except myself haha.”

That post was then deleted as well. So what’s actually going on with Purcell and the series? He’s under contract through season 7 of the series, and will appear as a regular in the upcoming season 6. Purcell hinted that while he won’t be in season 7, he will make guest starring appearances. I guess we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

Legends of Tomorrow returns to the CW on May 2.

(via CBR, image: The CW)

RIP Felix Silla, who played Cousin Itt on the original The Addams Family series. (via Variety)

Is The Flash movie finally filming after all these years? (via CBR)

Conspiracy theories abound for the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. (via Collider)

Went to lunch with my parents and noticed they associated each kids menu item with a different superhero. The idea of Batman being a roast beef sandwich is HILARIOUS to me. pic.twitter.com/Shcq5zA2WP — Nic 🦇 (@njnic23) April 17, 2021 The reviews for Joss Whedon’s The Nevers are … not great. (via Pajiba)

Drunk History: Black Stories is coming, I’ll drink to that! (via Shadow and Act)

Patty Jenkins considered using this baddie instead of Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984. (via comicbook.com)

Jason Isaacs posts a heartfelt memorial to Helen McCrory. The two played Lucius and Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter films together. Hold those you love and tell them every day. It’s all we have. https://t.co/mwsBQwpePi pic.twitter.com/gjEf0YkKhC — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) April 17, 2021

Hope you’re having a relaxing Saturday, Mary Suevians!

