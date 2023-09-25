Dolly Parton Singing ‘What’s Up?’ Is the Cover I Didn’t Know I Needed

Dolly Parton is a legend and a gift who somehow continues to get more amazing as time goes by. For many years, Parton has been a staple of the country music scene. But she’s so much more than that. She’s acted, done charity work, and supported new musicians. Let’s also not forget she donated money to help develop the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Last year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame wanted to induct the iconic musician. Yet she declined because she felt she hadn’t ever produced “rock and roll.” So she recorded a rock and roll album to earn her spot in the Hall of Fame. How cool is that? Set for a November 17 release, Dolly Parton’s Rockstar album is almost here. With original music, collaborations with rock legends, and a cover of “Magic Man,” the album sounds like a banger from start to finish. Of course, I was expecting something cool from Parton, but I didn’t expect her to release a single from the album where she covers a ’90s anthem.

What’s going on?

“What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes premiered way back in 1993. (How has it been 30 years?!) Since its release, the song has become an anthem. It may not have rocked the charts, but “What’s Up?” is a part of our culture. In 2015, Netflix’s Sense8 featured a scene where many of the characters sang it together, showing exactly what we all do when this song comes on.

Teaming up with the song’s original writer and singer Linda Perry, Parton created a cover that is all her own. Some of the words have been changed to reflect Parton and her wisdom rather than a young and rebellious Perry. Weirdly enough, most of the lyrics still hold as much power now as they did then. I mean, how many times have you looked at the world recently and wanted to scream “What’s going on” while crying a little? Perry also plays guitar and adds harmony to Parton’s vocals, creating one of my new favorite songs to rock out to. We can’t wait to hear the rest of Parton’s Rockstar album!

