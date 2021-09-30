Few artists are as widely covered as country music legend Dolly Parton. With over a thousand songs to her name, Parton has seen her music performed by all sorts of stars, from Whitney Houston’s iconic rendition of “I Will Always Love You” to the latest entry, a stripped-down version of “Jolene” performed by rapper/singer Lil Nas X.

Parton shared her thoughts on Lil Nas X’s gorgeous rendition of the classic song, tweeting, “I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song #Jolene. I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it’s really good. Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @LilNasX”

Lil Nas X responded to Dolly’s tweet in the way that any of us would respond if Dolly tweeted about us:

Obviously, the next step is to see a duet between the two gay icons. After all, Lil Nas X already worked his magic with Billy Ray Cyrus in “Old Town Road.” What we wouldn’t give for a reimagined “Islands in the Stream” with Dolly and Lil Nas X. Universe, you know what to do.

