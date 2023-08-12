Stick Around During the Credits of ‘Red, White, & Royal Blue’ for a Sweet Treat

The movie adaptation of Red, White, & Royal Blue—based on the 2019 novel by Casey McQuiston—is finally here, and I don’t know about you, but my Letterboxd was pretty much immediately overtaken by it.

Red, White, & Royal Blue tells the love story between Alexander Claremont-Diaz, son of the first female President of the United States, and Prince Henry of the United Kingdom, third in line for the throne. Fans of the novel are generally loving the movie, though there are a few changes that have raised some eyebrows—namely the cutting of some characters who were pivotal in the book, like June, Alex’s older sister, and Rafael Luna, a U.S. senator who is Alex’s close friend and mentor.

Still, the absolute jewels in the crown of Red, White, & Royal Blue are its leads, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine, who play Alex and Henry respectively. The consensus is that they have deeply understood their characters and brought them to life on screen in the way fans wanted, making this light-hearted and fun rom-com exactly what it needed to be.

This article contains light spoilers for the beginning of Red, White, & Royal Blue. They are all things that were already shown in the various teasers and trailers, but be warned nonetheless.

Just like in the book, Alex and Henry’s love story kicks off with an international incident, something that is bound to happen when two prominent political figures are involved. While attending the reception of the royal wedding between Henry’s older brother Philip, Alex and Henry get into a fight—because they’re still deep in the “denying their attraction” phase—that quickly escalates. The two crash into a table that has a massive wedding cake on top, bringing it down upon themselves, right in front of all the very important people gathered at the reception.

The photos of the two of them covered in cake of course spread like wildfire across the world, so much so that the PR teams for both the White House and Buckingham Palace force Alex and Henry to spend some time together to do some damage control with the press. And of course, we all know what forced proximity leads to.

That cake scene, though, really is the start of it all. So much so that the movie chose to pay homage to it with a little something after the credits have finished rolling.

Does Red, White, & Royal Blue have a post-credits scene?

There is indeed a little scene once all the end-credits have rolled away. It’s not even a complete scene, per se—definitely not what MCU movies have gotten us used to—but more like a continuation of one we saw at the beginning of the movie.

Alex and Henry are on the ground, covered in cream and sponge and cake decorations, silently reeling in the aftermath of what has just happened while the rest of the wedding guests look on in horror.

Alex, forever the cheeky one, turns to Henry and asks him under his breath if he thinks anyone has noticed. Henry is predictably not amused. And the rest is history, of which they definitely made some—to quote one of the most beloved lines of the entire book, and now the film as well.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

