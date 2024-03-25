Oh Jadis/Anne … Whoever You Are

Never has there been a more delusional woman than Jadis/Anne/whoever you are. An artist turned soldier for the CRM who probably still has the hots for Rick Grimes, Jadis has been Rick’s number one adversary on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, but what happened to her?

Recommended Videos

Played by PollyAnna McIntosh, Jadis not only saved Rick from the explosion on the bridge, but she did also, basically, keep him hostage. Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) almost died back in the flagship series, but we learn in The Ones Who Live that Jadis is responsible for getting him out of there and to the CRM base we find him at.

Through his time at the base, though, Jadis is the reason behind him not returning to his family. She threatens him by saying that Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Judith will never be safe if he doesn’t just stay at the CRM. That programming is something that Michonne basically had to scream out of him in the fourth episode of the series, so when they finally get free and are living in bliss, who better to come ruin that than Jadis?

She doesn’t believe they died in the helicopter crash and tracks them to their cabin in the woods. It is there that she continues to tell Rick that his family won’t be safe, and after a fight, Rick and Michonne being lured into Jadis’ trap, and a final confrontation, the reign of Jadis over Rick’s life is over. She does say that she wished she was still an artist (who was named Anne when we first met her in The Walking Dead).

So … what happened to her?

(AMC)

Jadis recruits some survivors she found in the woods (that Rick and Michonne already disarmed once) to help her trap them. When she does, she continues to tell them that if she dies, the dossier containing all the information about Alexandria and Rick’s family will be given to the CRM and he will never be free.

She says that if he kills her, it is release. If they run, it is release. And if she’s bitten by a walker, it is release. But after Rick and Michonne disarm her recruits, they end up getting bitten by walkers themselves, and it is just Rick and Michonne vs. Jadis.

Through their back and forth, both Rick and Michonne are plotting something, insinuating to Jadis that they’ll go along with her plan of Rick returning to the CRM to let Michonne go, but before they can even reveal what their next move would be, Jadis is bitten by the very recruits she got to try to kill them.

In her final moments, she tells them what to do to be free. Jadis explains where the dossier is and tells them to go back to the CRM to destroy it and then escape. And before Rick and Michonne leave her, she begs him to kill her before she turns and Rick does it.

So, Jadis is dead, and she’s no longer looming over the happiness that our couple so rightfully deserves.

(featured image: AMC)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]