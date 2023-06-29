Does Indiana Jones Die in the ‘Dial Of Destiny’?

The new Indiana Jones installment has been … divisive to say the least. The film’s trailer was lampooned by conservatives for featuring a relatively innocuous joke about capitalism. Yet, that same trailer made one of our writers burst into tears of joy. But will those tears turn into tears of grief by the film’s end? Will Indiana Jones, the world’s most adventurous academic, finally bite the dust like many of the ancient civilizations he once studied?

For those of you who wish to be spoiled, spoilers await.

So is he gonna die or what?

Fans, friends, and lovers of the whip-cracking archeologist can rest assured that Indiana Jones will NOT be dying in this installment. According to a 2016 interview with Stephen Spielberg, the director said “The one thing I will tell you is I’m not killing off Harrison [Ford] at the end of it.” Hooray! Indiana Jones will live another day!

We hope …

I mean listen … that interview was SEVEN YEARS AGO. It’s possible that ol’ Steve could have changed his mind. Unlikely, but possible. However, that might be a silly idea, because if this film does well it could serve as a swift kick in the cargo shorts that would propel the franchise to new moneymaking heights. We could very well see ANOTHER Indiana Jones installment after this film. After all, Harrison Ford has refused to retire from acting, and will likely work until the day he dies. Let’s hope that day is a long day away, for him and Indiana Jones both.

Okay, but what does happen to Indy?

So Indiana Jones actually comes close to dying … very close. Jones almost stays back in time with Archimedes, before returning to his present day, alive and well.

(featured image: Disney)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]