Do We Have a Post Credits Journey With ‘Godzilla x Kong’?

If you’re heading into the theaters for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and want to know if you have to sit through the credits, we have you covered. After all, you’re going to have some things to unpack after this iconic team up between titans!

Throughout Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, we were watching as the two titans came to the realization that they had to work together to stop Skar King. In the movie, the battle against the Skar King was what eventually will bring Godzilla and Kong on to the same team. When the movie is said and done though, is there a post-credits scene to set up the future of the franchise?

Not this time around. There have been scenes in the past but for The New Empire, we didn’t get to see what was to come next for the titans that protect our world. Which is important to note because we don’t know what is up next on the docket for this franchise.

With shows like Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and the series of films that came before The New Empire, we got to see these titans in a more nuanced way. We have been connected to how Zilla is doing, protecting the earth and sleeping wherever he wants to. Seeing Kong as the last of his kind, in a new home is what makes these movies so special and so while yes, this movie not having a post-credits scene is a little scary because what does that mean for the future, it hopefully doesn’t mean that we’re done!

You can see Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in theaters now and at least if you don’t want to sit through the credits, you can head out knowing you’re not going to miss an important scene.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

