Does Black Widow Even Have Any Non-Spoiler Marketing Material Left?

We’ve been waiting for Black Widow for a long time. I’m not talking about Marvel fans in general, who have been waiting since 2010 and Nat’s introduction into the MCU for a movie centered around her. No, I’m specifically talking about the last year and some change that we’ve been waiting around to see Black Widow.

With COVID and the uncertainty of movies moving forward, we weren’t sure when we were going to end up with Black Widow in cinemas. And, much like Wonder Woman 1984, a lot of the press for Black Widow had already been underway, so the longer we sat waiting, the more we were spoiled (or just given recycled footage over and over again).

So now that Black Widow is, seemingly, set and ready to go for July 9th, we have a very unique problem: How do you promote a movie that’s already run through its promotional material? The real problem is just making sure we know which release date we’re rolling with. But promoting Black Widow is going to be an interesting journey given the last year, and so far, their way of getting us hype is with new character posters.

As someone who is ready and willing to fall in love with Yelena Belova, my main girl, I am excited to see these posters and honestly trying to figure out how to get them.

Check out the brand-new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow. Experience the film in theaters or on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access on July 9. Additional fee required. (1/6) #NatashaRomanoff pic.twitter.com/QUMEPDn323 — Black Widow (@theblackwidow) May 10, 2021

Check out the brand-new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow. Experience the film in theaters or on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access on July 9. Additional fee required. (2/6) #YelenaBelova pic.twitter.com/3biBieAsly — Black Widow (@theblackwidow) May 10, 2021

Check out the brand-new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow. Experience the film in theaters or on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access on July 9. Additional fee required. (3/6) #Melina pic.twitter.com/xivScNOCJr — Black Widow (@theblackwidow) May 10, 2021

Check out the brand-new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow. Experience the film in theaters or on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access on July 9. Additional fee required. (4/6) #AlexeiShostakov pic.twitter.com/MynsgsKJFd — Black Widow (@theblackwidow) May 10, 2021

Check out the brand-new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow. Experience the film in theaters or on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access on July 9. Additional fee required. (5/6) #Taskmaster pic.twitter.com/WL8LzYTlZj — Black Widow (@theblackwidow) May 10, 2021

Check out the brand-new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow. Experience the film in theaters or on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access on July 9. Additional fee required. (6/6) #RickMason pic.twitter.com/PaCgdARm4s — Black Widow (@theblackwidow) May 10, 2021

The thing is we’ve been waiting for Black Widow for so long that it feels like they don’t need to do any press at all for this movie, but also maybe just need to keep reminding us of the actual release date over and over again. Because it changed so many times that I keep just repeating to myself “It’s in July now, right?” because who really knows what day it is anymore.

Black Widow is finally hitting theaters July 9, and I’m probably going to cry when I sit in a theater and get to hear the Marvel opening music again.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

