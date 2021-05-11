comScore Does Black Widow Have Non-Spoiler Marketing Material Left?

Does Black Widow Even Have Any Non-Spoiler Marketing Material Left?

I mean, there isn't much else they can give us without spoiling things.

By Rachel LeishmanMay 11th, 2021, 12:28 pm

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh in Marvel's Black Widow.

We’ve been waiting for Black Widow for a long time. I’m not talking about Marvel fans in general, who have been waiting since 2010 and Nat’s introduction into the MCU for a movie centered around her. No, I’m specifically talking about the last year and some change that we’ve been waiting around to see Black Widow.

With COVID and the uncertainty of movies moving forward, we weren’t sure when we were going to end up with Black Widow in cinemas. And, much like Wonder Woman 1984, a lot of the press for Black Widow had already been underway, so the longer we sat waiting, the more we were spoiled (or just given recycled footage over and over again).

So now that Black Widow is, seemingly, set and ready to go for July 9th, we have a very unique problem: How do you promote a movie that’s already run through its promotional material? The real problem is just making sure we know which release date we’re rolling with. But promoting Black Widow is going to be an interesting journey given the last year, and so far, their way of getting us hype is with new character posters.

As someone who is ready and willing to fall in love with Yelena Belova, my main girl, I am excited to see these posters and honestly trying to figure out how to get them.

The thing is we’ve been waiting for Black Widow for so long that it feels like they don’t need to do any press at all for this movie, but also maybe just need to keep reminding us of the actual release date over and over again. Because it changed so many times that I keep just repeating to myself “It’s in July now, right?” because who really knows what day it is anymore.

Black Widow is finally hitting theaters July 9, and I’m probably going to cry when I sit in a theater and get to hear the Marvel opening music again.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel (she/her) is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album, and would sell her soul for Pedro Pascal as Kraven the Hunter. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. Secretly Grogu's mom and Lizzie Olsen's best friend.