A Docuseries About The Mandalorian With Jon Favreau? Thank You So Much.

I’ve greatly missed The Mandalorian these past few weeks—so much so that I’ve begun rewatching it just for my own benefit, because I need more baby Yoda in my life. Since I know I won’t be getting season two of The Mandalorian until later in the year, I’ve had to make do with what I have—that is, until Disney+ releases their footage of the making of the series as a documentary starring Jon Favreau (you now, something created specifically for me and my interests).

Favreau, who created the show and is one of the loves of my life, is taking us on a journey behind the scenes to see how they brought the series to life. Called Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, the docuseries will be eight episodes long, and I don’t care if 7 of the 8 are just Jon Favreau talking about how much he loves Star Wars; I’ll take it.

In the press release, Favreau says,

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1. We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.

Also according to the press release,

Topics this season include the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas’s Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series’ groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy.

I’m going to be completely honest: Jon Favreau could just be sitting in a chair with a baby Yoda puppet and be explaining at me what they were doing on the set, and I’d watch every single episode. I don’t care; I love him so much that seeing him holding baby Yoda could help save me and my soul.

The series is set to be released on a wonderfully fantastic day for fans of Star Wars: May the 4th. Mainly because it sounds like “May the Force be with you,” May the 4th has become a day for fans to buy toys, celebrate the series, and now, I know I’m going to celebrate by watching this docuseries. Happy spring to me.

What this opens the door for is more content like this as more original series come out on Disney+. With Marvel getting their own shows set up and whatever future properties come for Star Wars, the Disney Gallery series can give us behind-the-scenes content on our favorite shows and characters in a new way. And again, as long as baby Yoda and Jon Favreau are there, I’m in.

(image: Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com