The Doctor Whoniverse Is Expanding With a New Female-Led Spinoff!

When Russell T. Davies returned as the showrunner of Doctor Who, he made it clear that he wanted the show to have more spinoffs, as well, and now it seems like he’s about to deliver.

Deadline reports that BBC sources have confirmed that the first spinoff in the works is one fans have long been waiting for: a show all about UNIT—the military organization that’s been a big part of Doctor Who ever since the early days—and its current leader, Kate Stewart. Jemma Redgrave’s Kate has popped up frequently in the main show ever since 2012, and she’s pretty beloved among Whovians. It helps that she’s the daughter of an iconic Classic Who character, Nicholas Courtney’s Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart, but she’s super cool in her own right, too.

Who else could be in the spinoff?

Kate will next be seen as part of the supporting cast to Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor. But for the UNIT show, she’ll need a supporting cast of her own, and Doctor Who fans have some good ideas there. Freema Agyeman’s Martha Jones was never treated particularly well by the Doctor or the fandom, so it’s high time she returned to the franchise and got a chance to really shine, wouldn’t you say?

Or there’s Osgood, played by Ingrid Oliver, UNIT’s scientific advisor who’s appeared in many episodes with Kate. Or, if you want a UNIT character who hasn’t been explored much yet, how about Noma Dumezweni’s Erisa Magambo, last seen in the 2009 special Planet of the Dead? The possibilities are endless!

Or there’s my somewhat out-of-left-field but still totally plausible idea as to who could co-star: Daniel Kaluuya! Yep, before he was an Oscar winner, he too showed up in Planet of the Dead, and his character was recommended by the Doctor for a position at UNIT. Come on, BBC. Just think about it.

Whatever direction the spinoff ends up taking, it’s a good time to be a Who fan right now.

(featured image: BBC)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]