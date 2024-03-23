‘Doctor Who’ Is Back With an Action-Packed Trailer

We are so back! Doctor Who has been gearing up for its 14th season with Ncuti Gatwa’s take on the Doctor getting his turn in the TARDIS. And now, a new trailer gives us a peek at where Ruby (Millie Gibson) and the Doctor are headed this season!

Gatwa made his first appearance in the 60th-anniversary special titled “The Giggle” when he bi-generated with David Tennant’s Doctor to make them both beings who can co-exist separately. Seeing two Doctors together is always fun and it kicked off Gatwa’s tenure in the series from showrunner Russell T. Davies.

The more we learn about season 14, the more exciting it becomes. Steven Moffat is returning to write an episode, and Kate Herron and Briony Redman are writing an episode that features Jonathan Groff as a guest star. Everything is finally coming up Whovians as we dive into this new season.

From dinosaurs to Bridgerton, this trailer gives us a glimpse at the energy that Gatwa’s Doctor is bringing in his first full season, and everything looks absolutely breathtaking.

If I wasn’t already emotional enough knowing that a new season of Doctor Who is on the horizon, the trailer features a version of “Changes” by David Bowie that instantly made me cry. The song says “Time may change me” and what a perfect song to represent the Doctor! A being who can regenerate into a new body and identity.

There is a looming threat of Ruby Sunday only being a one-season companion as Millie Gibson is leaving the show after season 14. We might have to say goodbye to her in a tragic way, which could be devastating as her mother asks the Doctor to protect her. Until we find out what happens, this trailer really got me excited for what the show has in store!

Doctor Who premieres on May 10, 2024 on Disney+.

(featured image: BBC Studios)

