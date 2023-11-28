Transphobes Are Mad About Aliens Having Pronouns. Again.

The first Doctor Who 60th anniversary special featured the return of Ten (David Tennant) and Donna (Catherine Tate), an adorable yet evil fuzzy alien previously only seen in the comics, and Donna’s transgender daughter Rose. Cue pitchforks from the transphobic hate mob.

The BBC have disgraced themselves by turning Dr Who into a gender identity propaganda piece. Just remember their target audience is young children. Sad! — Samuel Bentley ?? (@SamuelTB_UK) November 25, 2023

See, it’s not just that Doctor Who, a show about all the possibilities of the universe, featured something as ordinary as a transgender main character (you can feel the shudders from here). Oh no, it’s that said character reminded the Doctor not to assume the pronouns of an entirely inhuman, alien creature from a species the Doctor was unfamiliar with. Woke nonsense!

Obviously, even aliens must follow the same binary gender system as transphobes do, and because They Can Always Tell, it’s obvious that the Doctor (who must secretly be a transphobe, whatever the evil woke writers who’ve got hold of him lately would have you believe) would correctly identify whether Beep the Meep was a him or a her (the only two correct pronouns, in their minds) on sight.

‘Moment David Tennant's Doctor Who is scolded by transgender character.’ FET said, “The whole episode is dedicated to promoting the cult of gender ideology. Many vulnerable children watch Dr Who – this is dreadful propaganda from the BBC yet again.”https://t.co/Hs4CQ94SZQ — Family Education Trust (@FamEdTrust) November 26, 2023

The BTL comments from Daily Mail readers on this story are hilarious…



They’re going to have a collective aneurism when they find out Dr. Who is a gender fluid Time Lord… pic.twitter.com/hZ3W0pwuzH — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) November 26, 2023

The fact that Beep the Meep then informs the Doctor that actually the Meep is the only and correct pronoun to use for the Meep? As far as transphobes are concerned, it’s not a clever piece of worldbuilding for an entirely alien species that doesn’t think about gender and personal identifiers in the way we do, oh no. Clearly, this is evil propaganda from the BBC intended to turn your children trans and you should write an angry letter immediately! WHaT dO wE PAy OuR lIceNCeS FoR? Etc, etc. and so on.

Repeat the usual nonsense and you won’t even have to open X, the app formerly known as Twitter (you cannot imagine how much I hate writing that out), to get the full experience. The fact that the BBC is actually known for airing transphobic content at this point, with shows like Doctor Who very much an exception, is an irony apparently lost on most of them.

#DefundTheBBC



I remember when kids used to hide behind the sofa ?during Dr. Who to avoid the Daleks – now they do it to avoid the lectures. For pity's sake BBC stop indoctrinating our children and grandchildren and let them enjoy their childhoods! Defund the propaganda NOW! pic.twitter.com/I6rXSArddZ — ArchieShuffleworth (@ArchieDuke14) November 27, 2023

If you’re as up on transphobe nonsense as I, a queer person with a lot of queer friends, unfortunately am, this particular round of transphobic shrieking may all be sounding a little familiar. Transphobes upset about a non-binary alien character, convinced this is some sort of attempt to brainwash their children into not being hateful transphobes? Where have we hard this before?

If you guessed Maya Forstater bringing viral attention to an English county’s library system by claiming their non-binary alien toddler mascot was “unsafe” for children, you are unfortunately correct, and if you’re looking at this thinking I’m playing some sort of transphobe Mad Libs, then I regret to inform you that this is a real, time- and resource-wasting situation that the Hertfordshire library system had to deal with.

Just to confirm – Tala isn't trans, they are an alien. — Hitchin Library (@HitchinLibrary) September 29, 2022

The fact is that their getting this upset about fictional alien species having different relationships to sex and gender than us is pretty telling about the movement as a whole. They feel so existentially threatened by the idea of any kind of gender diversity, even in a made-up alien—literally non-human—species, that they have to scrounge for reasons that it’s a real problem, even though it manifestly isn’t.

Stuff like this really makes me realise that no matter how many battles we lose in the short term we've already won the war



It's all so petty and meaningless. All this whining over nothing. It's too late. Trans people are normal now and will soon be boring. Can't wait https://t.co/dqSjaeJWhK — Katy Montgomerie ? (@KatyMontgomerie) November 27, 2023

That’s not to say transphobes are solely focused on the gender of the alien in question. The usual suspects are also enraged that the show featured a trans main character at all, and that she, and her mother dared to comment negatively on gendered power dynamics. Now, was it done perfectly? No, frankly the scene where Donna and Rose present understanding how and when to give up power as inherent to womanhood or being female-presenting—to the extent that Donna seems to think the Doctor would have known this while he was female-presenting but will have already forgotten how now he’s been back in male form for a metaphorical five minutes—is clunky and a little weird, veering dangerously close to a strange form of gender essentialism.

There’s a lot to unpack and examine in that, but obviously those aren’t the issues Oli London (who once built a public persona around claiming to be trans-Korean, an idea that is exactly as racist as you think it is) and his cohort are objecting to. No, they’re stuck on “gender identity bad, criticizing men worse.”

Dr Who becomes Dr Woke.



Transgender actor playing the doctors sidekick calls Dr Who ‘male-presenting.’



“You’ve got all that power. But there is a way to get rid of it.



Something a male-presenting time lord will never understand.”



pic.twitter.com/lK0vkt05pN — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 26, 2023

"Pronouns in Dr. Who"



Well, @BBC I was about to buy the new series for Christmas, thinking bringing back the 11th doctor as the 14th would've been fantastic after the low quality episodes with the 13th doctor.



If they can't make it great again by bringing David Tenant back,… — American (@csharpner) November 27, 2023

BBC Doctor Who viewers vow 'never watching again' after 'woke' David Tennant pronoun scenehttps://t.co/urDf08ONki — GB News (@GBNEWS) November 26, 2023

The fact that there are actual genuine conversations about the way gender is handled and conceptualized in this episode that we could be having—if the anti-trans hate mob weren’t crying about an alien species’ pronouns corrupting The Children™ instead—tells you everything you need to know about the people behind this movement. It’s all feelings, no substance, which ironically enough is something they regularly say about those who oppose them. It’s no wonder many people on both sides (normal people and some transphobes) are looking at this embarrassing tantrum, as well as the lack of support it’s receiving from the rest of society, as the death knell of their hate movement.

