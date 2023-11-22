‘Doctor Who’s 60th Anniversary Is Getting a Physical Media Release! Here’s What You Need To Know

Doctor Who’s 60th-anniversary episodes are certain to be memorable, and there’s no better way to commemorate the occasion than with a special physical media release. Thankfully, the BBC has delivered, and Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary celebration will be available on DVD and Blu-ray even sooner than you think. Here’s what you need to know.

Doctor Who 60th anniversary DVD, Blu-ray, and Steelbook

Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary special consists of a total of three episodes. The first, “The Star Beast,” will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and Disney+ worldwide on November 25. The second episode, “Wild Blue Yonder,” will premiere on December 2, and the final episode, “The Giggle,” will air on December 9. The specials mark the return of David Tennant, now the 14th Doctor, and his former companion Donna Noble, as played by Catherine Tate. Russell T. Davies, who revitalized the franchise in 2005, has returned as showrunner.

The anniversary episodes will be released physically in one complete collection. Three versions are available—DVD, Blu-ray, and a limited edition Blu-ray Steelbook. The DVD costs £14.99, the Blu-ray costs £19.99, and the Steelbook costs £29.99. Aside from the episodes, the discs will also include numerous special features, including exclusive scene breakdowns, behind-the-scenes footage, a set tour with Yasmin Finney, cast and crew commentary, and so much more. We’ve included the full list, per HMV, below:

Additional content:

Rachel Talalay’s Scene Breakdown

Chanya Button’s Scene Breakdown

Tom Kingsley’s Scene Breakdown

Special features:

The Star Beast Behind The Scenes

The Fourteenth Doctor Reveal

Wild Blue Yonder Behind The Scenes

The Giggle Behind The Scenes

The Giggle In-vision Commentary

The Star Beast In-vision Commentary

David and Catherine’s Flashbacks

Yasmin Finney Introduces Rose Noble

Designing the Fourteenth Doctor

Set Tour with Yasmin Finney

The Star Beast – Behind The Scenes Trailer

Wild Blue Yonder – Behind The Scenes Trailer

The Giggle – Behind The Scenes Trailer

The Cast Introduce the Villains in ‘Wild Blue Yonder’

Behind The Scenes Fun with David and Catherine

Video Diary with David Tennant’s Stand-in

TARDIS Set Tour with David Tennant and Phil Sims

Ruth Madeley Introduces Shirley Bingham

Neil Patrick Harris Introduces the Toymaker

Becoming the Toymaker

60th Specials Recap with David Tennant

If those special features still aren’t enough to satisfy your curiosity, make sure to tune in to Doctor Who: Unleashed, a new documentary series that will air after each new episode of Doctor Who for the foreseeable future, providing audiences with even more insight into the BBC’s most iconic science-fiction series.

Each edition is available for pre-order now in the U.K. Though they were originally supposed to be released on December 11, just two days after the third special premieres, HMV and Amazon now list the release date as December 18. Given the time that will be needed to prep the discs, this change makes sense—and the DVDs and Blu-rays will still be available in time for the holidays. The collection can also be ordered on Zavvi and Rarewaves. Though it is solely a U.K. release (for now), some retailers do ship internationally—remember, however, that physical media can be region-locked. Make sure to check before you place your order.

Several streaming platforms removed shows and movies from their libraries without a trace this year, so physical media has never been more important. Order your copy today!

