Woah, This New ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Figure Looks Shockingly Realistic?

This post contains some spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Is anyone else feeling a bit of a letdown after seeing Doctor Strange 2? Like that feeling you get on your birthday when you’ve opened all your presents and had all your cake and you realize that the thing you were so excited for is over? That movie was hyped for so long, and we were all so excited, and now we’ve seen it, and we can’t see it for the first time again. Luckily, Hot Toys is here to make us feel better with this amazingly realistic 12″ Doctor Strange sixth scale figure!

#DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness sixth scale figures from Hot Toys are rolling out! pic.twitter.com/LKWvhXj8Ul — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) May 13, 2022

What the WHAT. Are those…pores? On his face? And the scars from his car accident and surgeries on his hands? Look at the way his brow is furrowed in concentration! It’s like Doctor Strange lives in my house now! He’s my roommate!

Hot Toys is known for its incredibly detailed, high-end posable figures. They’ve got some other great Marvel figures, including Classic Loki, Moon Knight, Kate Bishop, a bunch of Eternals, and Spider-Man villains, plus a ton of Star Wars and DC characters.

Here are the product details for the Doctor Strange figure from AlterEgo Comics, which is selling the figure for $335 USD:

Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continues to unlock the Multiverse in MCU and revealed more threats lurking through every dimension. The Master of Mystic Arts must journey into the unknown with mystical allies both old and new and confront variants of some familiar faces along the way. To expand on the Marvel collection, Alter Ego Comics and Hot Toys officially presents the Doctor Strange Sixth Scale Collectible Figure inspired by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Faithfully crafted based on the appearance of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in the movie, this figure features a newly developed head sculpt with short hair sculpture; an aesthetic recreation of the tunic outfit in layers, sculpted boots and arm wraps, a new Cloak of Levitation with blue patch; amazing accessories including The Book of Vishanti, a pair of handcuff, a number of mystic art effects, a dynamic figure base specially designed for the figure and the cape. The Hot Toys team is excited to enrich the collector experience by adding a newly developed Doctor Strange head sculpt with a third eye on the forehead as seen in the post-credit scenes. The toy includes everything you need to recreate Stephen's adventures in the Multiverse of Madness right in your very own living room, like all these interchangeable hands and wardrobe pieces: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of opened hands One (1) accessories-holding right hand Five (5) mystic power-using hands One (1) red and blue colored cape (The Cloak of Levitation) adorned with intricate embroidery and special magnetic clip-on design One (1) navy-colored under-tunic One (1) multi-layered blue and navy-colored tunic Two (2) dark brown-colored cummerbund One (1) pair of arm wraps One (1) pair of dark blue-colored pants One (1) pair of black boots Plus, ACCESSORIES! One (1) The Book of Vishanti One (1) pair of handcuffs One (1) amulet (The Eye of Agamotto) Two (2) sling rings HANDCUFFS. You can sit around in your lair putting Doctor Strange in handcuffs. I'm…thinking about buying this thing now. Ahem. You can also make him do magic! The figure includes the shields that Stephen conjures in battle, along with the hydra he uses to fight Wanda and some other magical effects. Just how realistic is this thing in real life, I wonder? Like, if I own this figure, will it stalk moodily around my house and use pointlessly complicated phrases like "hitherto undreamt of?" Will it show off its sorcery skills by turning water into wine without even asking me what vintage I like first? Will it spend a whole movie refusing to bow to the Sorcerer Supreme and somehow getting away with it because everyone knows it should have gotten the job instead? The figure isn't being released until December 2023, but it looks like it's a very limited run, so if you want to be able to wake up every morning to an ultra-realistic Stephen Strange in 2024, you may want to get your order in now. (featured image: Hot Toys)

