Do we NEED a ‘Barbie 2’? No, I don’t think so

Can we leave the Barbie movie alone, please?

In 2023, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie premiered and went viral worldwide. The film told a relatable tale of self-discovery, existentialism, misogyny, and womanhood. The ending (spoiler alert if you haven’t watched it; but seriously, who hasn’t?) showed Barbie leaving Barbieland and going to the human world, living the life of an ordinary woman. It showcased her growth from trying to be the perfect, blonde Barbie to embracing the beauty and struggles of being a woman. It was the best way to end the film.

And yet it seems we may be getting a sequel. Do we even need it? No, I really don’t believe we do.

Barbie sequel reportedly in early stages of development

The Hollywood Reporter recently reported Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are working on a sequel for the Barbie film. According to the outlet, the film is in its early stages, but the two directors have already hatched a story for the upcoming sequel. Allegedly, the film has already been pitched to Warner Bros.

However, a studio representative and a representative for Gerwig and Baumbach have denied these claims, categorically stating the sources are false and that “THR’s reporting is inaccurate.” I’m hoping those reps are right.

Do we actually need a Barbie 2?

I can’t help but question if a sequel to Barbie is a good idea. The film did a wonderful job showing the pressures of being a woman—how women are expected to be pretty, thin, and positive, while also being hard-working, determined, and motherly.

These unrealistic standards send Barbie into an existential crisis and lead her to travel to the real world, with Ken tagging along. Barbie also showcased how a matriarchal society, with men being oppressed, can be just as bad as a patriarchal society. After experiencing both systems, the Barbies resolve to make Barbieland a society grounded on equality, providing better treatment to the outcasts and the Kens.

In the end, Barbie becomes human. She no longer wants to live the life of a perfect beach-blonde doll. She becomes an ordinary woman who does ordinary things like going to the gynecologist. This is how the film ends; with Barbie accepting the mortality she once dreaded.

With such a resolute and powerful ending, why would we need a sequel? And what would it entail? Barbieland’s society has established equality between the Barbies and the Kens, and Ken is on the path to finding his autonomous identity without Barbie, so there is no need for Barbie to return to Barbieland. With the help of Ruth Handler’s spirit (the creator of Barbie), Barbie can live a new life knowing that her story has no set ending.

Sure, it would be fun to see Barbie’s life as Barbara Handler in the real world, but the lessons learned would not hit as hard as seeing Barbieland in shambles with the introduction of a patriarchal society or without Gloria’s (America Ferrera) empowering monologue on the reality of womanhood. At the end of the day, seeing Barbie, er, Barbara living a routine life wouldn’t make for a very exciting blockbuster film.

It’s time to leave Barbie alone. Let’s make other films with empowered female protagonists in entirely different scenarios that can still be as impactful as Barbie. Creating a sequel would feel like they were leeching off the success of the first Barbie film, and that wouldn’t be fair. So, please, leave Barbie to live her life in peace!

