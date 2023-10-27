‘Loki’ Proves THAT Gene Runs in the Family

What is with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and turning people into spaghetti? I don’t know about you, but I think twice is weird, Loki.

Spoilers ahead for Loki season 2, episode 4!

When Reed Richards was turned to noodles by Wanda Maximoff in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it was bye bye to the leader of the Fantastic Four—which was funny when you thought about how Kang was the “big bad” being set up for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, because that is Reed’s family.

Well, that connection got even weirder when Kang variant Victor Timely got spaghetti-fied himself. In season 2 episode 4 of Loki, titled “Heart of the TVA,” we watched as the team tried their best to fix the issues with the Temporal Loom. When Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors) came back to the TVA with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) in episode 3, their goal was to try to fix the loom to keep it from over powering. They went to Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan), so that they could all work together to try to fix the branching timelines so they wouldn’t have to prune them.

While we had great moments like O.B. and Timely meeting each other and realizing that the TVA is, in itself, an ouroboros, just creating itself like a snake eating its own tail, the episode was all leading to a shocking end that will leave us all on edge until next week. That ending had Victor in noodle form just like his family, Reed Richards—well, his family in some universes, but you get what I mean.

Victor decides to be the hero, goes to fix the loom, and instantly is torn to pieces when he steps outside …

Family being turned into spaghetti together

Like I said, we’ve seen this before. When Reed Richards thought he could stretch himself and take on the Scarlet Witch, she showed him that his stretching powers weren’t exactly a match for her skills. Turning Reed Richards into noodles was easy work for Wanda, and it was hilarious to watch, especially since the casting of John Krasinski as Reed Richards wasn’t exactly inspired. Now, in the world of Marvel, Reed Richards is related, through generations, to a character named Nathaniel Richards—Iron Lad, if you will.

It gets murky, and I am sure, if we continue on this path with the Kang variants, that we will have a younger actor play an Iron Lad variant that will maybe explain this connection a bit more and it won’t be as confusing as it currently. The point remains that there is a familial connection, on some level, between Reed Richards and Kang, and the fact that Victor Timely and Reed Richards both turned to spaghetti in the Marvel Cinematic Universe makes me wonder what genes they have that make them stretch and turn to noodles.

Honestly, we’re at the TVA. I don’t trust that the TVA itself doesn’t have some failsafe, or that Miss Minutes isn’t too thirsty for Victor and He Who Remains to not just reverse time herself and fix this, but it is interesting to see how violent this show is willing to be. I didn’t expect to see a man turned into pasta in the middle of the day and then everyone else just blown up by a time loom, but hey, it is Loki, after all!

