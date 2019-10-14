Disney+ Is Revealing Everything That Will Be On the Streaming Service, and We Mean Everything

In order to show off their massive library, Disney+ is now revealing everything that will be on the streaming service come November 12. And when I say everything, I do fully mean everything. This is a massive list of Disney favorites, from the classics to newer releases, and it ensures your binge watching calendar will be filled for a while. Click through the tweet below to see the multi-hundred-tweet-long Twitter thread.

It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12. Pre-order in the U.S. at https://t.co/wJig4STf4P today: https://t.co/tlWvp23gLF pic.twitter.com/0q3PTuaDWT — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019

See? When we said everything, we really meant it. And the announcements aren’t even over, as Disney has said that there will be more announcements coming.

We 👏did 👏that. 👏 And the announcements aren’t even over yet… Stay tuned for more soon! — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019

If scrolling through the list was overwhelming, you’re not alone. There are a lot of films and shows here, and while a regular article might’ve been easier to read, this is the showmanship that Disney is known for. They want to make a spectacle out of the announcement and clog our Twitter feeds. They want to show off all the content they’ll have that will attract new consumers eager to have the entire Star Wars franchise or the Marvel lineup at their fingertips.

They also announced some of the shows that will be streaming on the site. While many of them were already announced, some, like the various Marvel cartoons that will be on the site, are news. We’ll be getting the old X-Men cartoon on Disney+, as well as Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Both of those shows are beloved by the fans, so having them on the service will be a massive draw for viewers.

There’s also a wide selection of Disney channel originals. All the classics we grew up with are back, including hits like Halloweentown. Who doesn’t love Halloweentown?

This is definitely one way to keep drumming up hype for the streaming service. Disney+ will certainly have everything our Disney shill hearts desire, and it’s only going to get bigger from here on out. What will the Mouse do next?

