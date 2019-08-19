Disney Announces the Opening Day for Their Highly Anticipated Streaming Service, Disney+

As we come to terms with Disney taking over movie theaters, we can now invite our Mouse overlords into our homes with Disney+, a streaming service that is going to be filled with all the Disney titles we know and love. The service, which has been hyped for a while now, released a video (and a goofy social media blitz from its numerous properties) to announce that it will be available in the U.S. on November 12 of this year, and will be rolling out around the globe over the next two years, though it will open in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands first.

Someone asked us to formally introduce ourselves so of course we made a video. pic.twitter.com/VZLrJ6ff7k — Disney Plus (@disneyplus) August 19, 2019

Expect access to Disney’s releases (both new and old) on the service. Previously, Netflix was the streaming home for newer Disney releases, but with Disney+, 2019 releases like The Lion King, Toy Story 4, and Avengers: Endgame will ultimately make their way to Disney+ rather than stopping by Netflix. Disney will also start to make their expansive film library accessible via the app, though that will likely be rolled out over the course of several years. They won’t want to drop all their titles immediately.

It will also be the home to the upcoming Marvel live-action series, such as Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Hawkeye, as well as upcoming live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, which is the first of two known live-action series for the franchise. Other upcoming original movies and shows will include High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (yes, that is the real title) and a live-action Lady and the Tramp. Thanks to Disney’s acquisition of Fox’s entertainment properties, fans will now be able to access all 30 seasons of The Simpsons via the app.

Price-wise, the app alone will be $6.99 per month for American audiences, with the option to bundle it with Hulu and ESPN for $12.99. Disney is anticipating a great demand for their service, and by keeping prices low they can compete with established streaming platforms like Netflix, which will be their main competition. It’s a competition Disney is likely to win though, because of the sheer amount of beloved content they’ll be able to offer.

Will you be checking out Disney+ when it is available, or is the lure of the Disney catalogue not enough to entice you to buy another streaming service?

(image: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

