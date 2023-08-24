‘Disenchantment’ Season 5 Promises a Wild Ride

Disenchantment is back, and it looks like viewers are in for a wild ride.

The show, which premiered in 2018, follows alcoholic princess Tiabeanie (or, just Bean), her sex pest elf companion Elfo, and her very own demon Lucie on many thrilling adventures within Dreamland and surrounding towns.

If you can’t wait for the return of Matt Groening’s magical animated comedy, then keep reading for all you need to know.

When is season 5 dropping on Netflix?

The fifth series of the show is set for release next Friday (September 1) on the streaming service. Like the previous four seasons, it’s set to have 10 parts.

At the beginning of the year, co-creator Josh Weinstein wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that they planned to have it released by the summertime or “just after.”

He said, “Yes, we are doing post-production on it now! We’ll be finished in May. Then it takes a month or so for other things to be done, so I’m guessing sometime this summer or after. It’s really good, and we’re thinking/hoping fans will be happy.”

Is there a trailer?

Yes! The trailer dropped last week.

It shows the Dagmar and her minions prepare to fight Bean and her army for the power of Dreamland as an instrumental of “The Final Countdown” by Europe plays.

In the midst of titles that read, “September 1, It All Endeth,” Bean is told that she must choose who she would live and who she die for as we see her grapple with her powers and battles break out between characters.

What will the plot be?

Well, following on from trying to destroy her own mom and failing, the trailer suggests that audiences will see a full-blown war erupt in Dreamland. For things to go Bean’s way, she must kill Dagmar and try and escape the prophecy that foretells Bean killing somebody that she loves.

Not only this, but it looks like she will have to again contend with Bad Bean, whom she killed last season with Dagmar set to use her in her evil plans, though we don’t really yet know her ultimate goal. It could be to do with Bean’s powers and magic that we’ve seen her use in the past and in the trailer.

Other storylines will include Bean’s blossoming relationship and affection for the mermaid Mora, who saved her at the end of the last season when her mom pushed her from a height into the sea. King Zog will also have the potential for his own heroic moment as he, along with his children Derek and Jasper, and his royal advisor, Odval, were kidnapped by P.T. McGee.

The official plot description from Netflix reads, “It all endeth here. The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci culminate in an epic battle for Dreamland. To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar’s wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves. The stakes are as high as ever as our heroes face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil scientist and most terrifying of all- their true destiny.”

Who is in the season 5 cast?

The cast will see the return of multiple voices, including Abbi Jacobson as Princess Tiabeanie, aka Bean, Eric André as Luci, Nat Faxon as Elfo, and John DiMaggio as King Zøg. On the side of the baddies, there’s also Sharon Horgan as Queen Dagmar.

Elsewhere, other returning characters include:

David Herman as The Herald

Billy West as Sorcerio

Maurice LeMarche as Odval

Tress MacNeille as Queen Oona, Prince Derek, and Jasper

Rich Fulcher as Turbish

Richard Ayoade as Alva Gunderson

Matt Berry as Prince Merkimer

Noel Fielding as Stan the Executioner

Meredith Hagner as Mora the Mermaid

Lucy Montgomery as Bunty and Becky the Enchantress

Billy West as Sorcerio, the Jester, Mertz, King Rulo, Leavo and Pops

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]