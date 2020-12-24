Din Djarin Is Hot and Those Are the Facts

Have friends or family who are willing to co-parent with Din Djarin? Do they watch The Mandalorian on Disney+ and have feelings for the Mandalorian himself? Are you part of that group, or wondering what the hell is happening to your loved ones? Well, let me try to explain what is happening to us all.

Look, I don’t understand it, but it’s there. There is just an attraction to Din Djarin that cannot be explained easily. We’re looking at a man who is in head-to-toe armor the entire show, and somehow there is an entire subset of the internet that thirsts for him.

Is it because of his love and dedication to his son, Grogu? Or is it just because we know that Pedro Pascal is the man behind the mask? Honestly, I think it’s a bit of both, and then an entirely different thing, as well. Like … Din Djarin saying, “Yea? Good,” should honestly be illegal.

But this love of Din Djarin comes from his reactions to things on the show, his care for Grogu, and the fact that he’s a complete and total badass when it comes to fighting. Like, I’m sorry, but him coming out a door with guns blazing and taking fire? HOT.

It’s also about his strut. I stand by the knowledge that they have all the stunt doubles who wear the Mandalorian armor walk like Pedro Pascal, but like … I’m sorry, how are we supposed to watch this show and not want to instantly offer up our help to Din Djarin? I’m sure Grogu needs a mother. I’m here and willing.

And it’s not even just the fighting that’s hot. There’s an entire scene in an episode where he cleans up Grogu’s spit-up, and that is somehow attractive.

Like, I want to solely exist on Din Djarin thirst Twitter.

The best in the parsec. pic.twitter.com/PQ9no2oXXg — certified din djarin simp (@themollylorian) January 5, 2020

is it too early for me to thirst over din djarin? pic.twitter.com/UlUpvNHraA — joy shand (@zaddylorian) November 19, 2020

Every week my thirst for Din Djarin grows stronger. — Jessie Lynn (@DrLynnAzra) November 28, 2020

Has 2020 maybe broken us? Probably, but I also … felt this way in 2019 when the first season aired, so I don’t know what my excuse is there. He appeared onscreen and the entire internet said, “Oh? Ohhhhh,” and from that moment on … we were goners.

Din Djarin has all our love and affection though we rarely see his face, and that’s a skill. Keep your Din Djarin thirst coming.

Din Djarin thirst TikTok is good pic.twitter.com/hfXBvnuNaN — Gita Jackson: The Mandawhoreian (@xoxogossipgita) December 7, 2020

And when Din does take off the helmet, and we get to see things like this? It’s UNFAIR.

I, personally, cannot wait for more Din Djarin in my life, and while I know we just got all of season 2, that doesn’t mean my thirst has been quenched. Like, look, he DOVE IN FRONT OF HIS SON to protect him. It’s too much!

thinking about din djarin diving in front of his son to protect him pic.twitter.com/hxZ7O6ybkY — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) December 21, 2020

