It’s Official: The Bad Kids Are Returning for Season 3 of ‘Dimension 20: Fantasy High’

Say “Oh My God,” Intrepid Heroes! This week marks the fifth anniversary of the launch of CollegeHumor’s streaming platform, Dropout, as well as its original actual play series Dimension 20, which premiered upon launch back in September of 2018. Last week, Dropout CEO Sam Reich teased some big announcements—and a new video—were coming as part of celebrations for the streamer’s fifth anniversary. But, even before the video’s release, Dropout dropped another major bombshell: the confirmation of Fantasy High: Junior Year. Though Dimension 20 now has 20 seasons under its belt, including numerous side quests featuring guest DMs and a hearty helping of non-intrepid heroes seasons, Fantasy High served as the very first installment in the world of Dimension 20, and as such holds a revered place among fans as the iconic season that started it all.

Fantasy High was so well received that a second season, Fantasy High: LIVE! (also known as Fantasy High: Sophomore Year), was released a year after the original—and since the second Sophomore Year ended, fans have had one continually fervent wish: confirmation of a third season. Of course, the Intrepid Heroes—that is, the cast of Ally Beardsley, Emily Axford, Brian Murphy, Zac Oyama, Siobhan Thompson, and Lou Wilson—have reunited for plenty of seasons since Sophomore Year (they are, after all, the mainstay cast), but until now, there’d been no word as to whether or not they’d be reprising their Fantasy High characters, affectionately known as the “Bad Kids,” again.

Lastly: we started this show with Fantasy High and the Bad Kids, and over the years we've heard fans asking when we would see them again. Given it's been 5 years since Freshman Year debuted, we thought today might be a good day to let you know… pic.twitter.com/L2yJWOBkKx — Dimension 20 ? (@dimension20show) September 26, 2023

Recently, the Dimension 20 X (formerly Twitter) account posted a thread looking back on the early development of D20 and reflecting on its journey to the status of actual play mainstay it is today. Tucked away at the end of that thread was the news fans have been long hoping for—a teaser trailer for Fantasy High: Junior Year. After years of waiting and wondering if Dimension 20 would ever return to the world of Spyre, we now have our answer, and it’s sooner than we might’ve thought. Though the trailer itself doesn’t give many hints regarding the narrative of the season besides featuring some gorgeous animation by CaitMayArt, who has since been confirmed as the season’s illustrator, we did get one key piece of information—the release date.

The Bad Kids will kick off their third year at the Aguefort Adventuring Academy starting January 2024—just a few short months to wait until Fig, Adaine, Fabian, and the rest of the gang are back on our screens for what’s sure to be another thrilling adventure. In addition to a set release date for Junior Year, the newly released Dropout 5-year retrospective trailer, which featured confirmation of an official all-around name change from “CollegeHumor” to “Dropout,” also featured confirmation for two more upcoming Dimension 20 projects.

The only information we have regarding these spinoffs are brief, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it title cards among a list of other new and returning Dropout shows, but drag fans across the globe can rest easy—Dimension 20: Dungeons and Drag Queens is officially returning for season two. The trailer also teases a mysterious new installment called Dimension 20: Never Stop Blowing Up, though it looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out what exactly that ominously titled new season—or series—entails. With returning favorites, new endeavors, and a momentous twentieth season just a week away, there’s never been a better time to be a Dimension 20 fan. Hoot Growl!

(featured image: Dropout)

