Did Zendaya and Tom Holland Get Engaged?

Zendaya and Tom Holland are the it couple in Hollywood right now. They’re both incredibly successful actors, and their separate and joint projects are pop culture staples. The public fell in love with their dynamic, particularly their Lip Sync Battle, where Tom Holland lip synced Rihanna’s “Umbrella,” and when pictures of the pair kissing leaked and broke the internet.

How did Zendaya and Tom Holland meet?

The two mega-stars met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, where Tom plays the title character, Peter Parker, whose superhero alias is Spider-Man—in case you’ve been frozen for the past 100 years and don’t know who Peter Parker is. The Marvel movie made Tom Holland a household name, but Zendaya was already well-known since she was a Disney child star on Shake It Up, A.N.T Farm, and K.C. Undercover. Rumors of the two dating began to circulate after the first MCU-Sony Spider-Man movie was released, and it was teased that the two were being set up as romantic interests.

Are Zendaya and Tom Holland engaged yet?

Now rumors are swirling around TikTok and Twitter about Zendaya and Tom being engaged. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard speculation about the pair’s rumored engagement. Their off-screen and on-screen chemistry is unmatched—so much so that they had to dispel pregnancy rumors in the summer of 2022.

So, until the pair makes it official themselves, don’t hold your breath. As Hollywood couples go, Zendaya and Tom are more on the private side. So much so that it wouldn’t be surprising if the couple skipped the public engagement period and announced that they had married well after the fact.

Until then, take the rumors with a grain of salt. After all, Zendaya gets so tired of the constant speculation that she tweeted, “See, now this is why I stay off Twitter. Just making stuff up for no reason weekly.”

(featured image: BBC)

