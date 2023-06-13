Did Donald Trump Get Arrested? Answered

Many pundits have long considered Donald Trump untouchable. After all, this is the same man who has endured scandal after scandal with little to no recourse. Despite a horrific presidential term, a failed insurrection, and two impeachments, he inexplicably remains the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination for president. And this is after not only losing in 2020 but losing both the House and the Senate as well. These things would make most politicians pariahs, but Trump’s base continues to pledge fealty to their orange leader. At least, they used to.

But given the latest developments in Trump world, it may be time to say so long to Teflon Don. Trump appeared in Miami on June 13, where he was arrested and arraigned on 37 federal felony counts for mishandling classified documents. The charges against him include violating the Espionage Act, conspiracy to obstruct justice, making false statements, and contempt of court. Not only did Trump hoard these documents and bring them with him to Mar-a-Lago, but he refused repeated attempts from the U.S. government to reclaim them. Trump was arraigned but was not required to take a mug shot or pay any bail. He has entered a plea of not guilty to the charges against him.

This will be his second arrest and arraignment this year, following his April indictment on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. In addition, Trump is currently awaiting possible charges by a special grand jury in Georgia regarding his alleged involvement in election interference. Oh and don’t forget he recently lost a civil battery and defamation suit from E. Jean Carroll. Add to that a seemingly endless amount of lawsuits, and Trump will be paying legal bills for years to come.

(featured image: Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images)

