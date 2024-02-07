Diablo Cody Is Building Her Own Twisted Universe

Diablo Cody knows how to speak to the teenagers of this world. Whether it is through movies like Juno or her latest Lisa Frankenstein, she really understands how to capture young people’s attention. But now she may be building her own freaky universe of badass women.

Her latest film has a vibe that reminded me so deeply of my love for her 2009 film Jennifer’s Body, directed by Karyn Kusama. When the movie came out I was still in high school and I made every aspect of it my entire personality. The minute I saw Lisa Frankenstein, I felt the same way. Luckily, those two movies exist within the same weird and twisted universe. At least according to Cody.

“I am just declaring that this movie takes place in the same universe,” Cody told Deadline at the premiere of Lisa Frankenstein. “I have decided that. I will not say that you’d see any overt references to that but I’m saying it.”

Lisa Frankenstein was directed by Zelda Williams and many of her influences include films that highlight our obsession with the horror-comedy genre.

Some of my Lisa inspiration, to hold you all over til the trailer drops ?‍♂️?⚡️ pic.twitter.com/UnGo21sflO — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) October 13, 2023

That connects back to Cody’s previous statement on Jennifer’s Body and how she found influence in movies like The Lost Boys. These two movies existing in the same world? Perfection. I would love to see a return to Jennifer’s Body that has someone referencing what happened in the ’80s to a girl named Lisa when she reanimated a Victorian corpse.

We’re still stans of Diablo Cody’s twisted mind

When I spoke recently with Cody about Lisa Frankenstein, I ended our chat by talking to her about Jennifer’s Body and how much I loved that movie as a young 17 year-old girl. Telling her that I hoped young audiences made Lisa Frankenstein their entire world like I did with Jennifer’s Body and that I was happy a new generation gets to have this movie to speak to them, Cody said “It makes me so happy.”

You can see the full interview here:

Cody’s comments mixed with her stating that both movies are in the same universe show me one thing: We need and love movies like this. Jennifer’s Body got cult classic status throughout the years because many seemed to miss the point of the movie as a whole but the younger audience, especially young women, found themselves in how weird and demented it was.

I hope that this universe, however unofficial it may be, continues to grow. Lisa Frankenstein filled a hole in my heart I wasn’t expecting and this news makes me so excited for what Cody does next.

Lisa Frankenstein hits theaters on February 9th and it’s one movie you won’t want to miss! Get ready to make it your entire personality.

