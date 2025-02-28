This is not a drill: Devil May Cry (DMC) is finally getting its very own anime. Nearly six years after the last game, Dante is back with guns ablaze and awkward jokes in tow.

Netflix released a short teaser of the upcoming anime on YouTube. It looks like the wait had been worth it for fans. DMC was confirmed to have an anime sometime in 2018. Production started in 2022, and fans patiently anticipated news and updates about the anime. Needless to say, fans of the series were already eating up the one-minute-and-a-half clip of Dante shooting up a bunch of shadows.

Despite the hype around the teaser, people simply couldn’t wait any longer. Luckily for them, the anime for Devil May Cry is coming out on April 3, 2025. There’s no need to wait for another year just to see Dante, Vergil, and Lady on screen once more. While the anime is definitely based on the games, it’s unclear if Netflix is adding more to the story. After all, they’d already taken liberties with the Castlevania series.

Dante as Nero?

Needless to say, fans are engulfed by nostalgia after seeing a younger Dante star in the teaser. But many point out that Dante in the anime sounds more like his nephew, Nero. It’s no coincidence, because Johnny Yong Bosch is voicing Dante for the anime—he was also Nero’s voice actor in Devil May Cry 5. But for those who’ve already played the games, it’s rather immersion-breaking.

Needless to say, some DMC fans are already divided about his casting. It’s a rather interesting choice. But there hasn’t been an official explanation on why Bosch was chosen to voice Dante in the anime yet. But even fans of Bleach will have their heads in a twist even if they haven’t played DMC. After all, Bosch also notably voiced Ichigo Kurosaki—the protagonist of Bleach.

