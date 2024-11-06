‘Devastating’: Kamala Harris heartbreakingly concedes to Donald Trump

Despite our pleas to not concede, Kamala Harris has been the bigger person. She reportedly called Donald Trump this morning to congratulate him on his Presidential win.

The news doesn’t come as a shock given the results that came in on election night but it is still something we thought wouldn’t be this immediate. Many held out hope that a recount would paint a different picture but Harris reportedly wanted a peaceful transition of power and congratulated the new Trump administration with grace.

As People‘s Raven Brunner shared on X, this is a “devastating” byline to have on your portfolio.

Devastating byline to have today.



It was an honor to help PEOPLE’s politics team during the election and I am proud of Kamala Harris’ incredible campaign.



I wish I never had to write these words but I’m glad to have seen her through to the end ?https://t.co/KH8n5d4Jco — Raven Brunner (@raventbrunner) November 6, 2024

Hearing that Harris has conceded hurts. Granted, that’s how Democrats function during an election. If they lost, they concede and recognize that this is what the results say they should do. We cannot say the same for Trump and how his campaign reacted to the 2020 election or what would have happened if he lost this election.

Still, knowing that the race is done and there isn’t much we can do hurts. Prior to her conceding, many hoped that there would be an investigation into a litany of issues with the election. Whether or not that will still happen, we do not know but as of this moment, Harris conceded the race to Trump.

Kamala hasn’t conceded as of yet and there are growing calls for an investigation to a litany of election irregularities including direct interference through bomb threats by Russia. Supporters are urging a recount in affected swing states. — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) November 6, 2024

The reality is that we’re all just mad and this, while the right move and the DECENT thing to do, feels like the final nail in the coffin.

Everything feels hopeless

I hate to be that person who just brings the sour mood to an even lower level but what else can we do at this point? What will actually matter anymore? Prior to her conceding, my only hope was that we might see a recount and something could change. I understand now that Harris was losing with humility and grace when she conceded to Trump but the angry part of me wants to say screw that and push back this.

Demand recounts, look into those bomb threats at heavily democratic districts. Don’t let Trump just waltz back into the White House after he was already impeached. None of this makes any sense and the hatred fueling this country is going to get worse with a second Trump presidency. I’m afraid and frightened and Harris conceding makes it feel like all hope is gone.

I don’t know what is going to happen next. No one does. But this one hurt to write. To the Kamala Harris and Tim Walz campaign, you did everything you could have done to win this race. It was the millions of people who didn’t vote and those who voted for a racist man who failed you. You did not fail us.

Everything just feels so dark right now and there isn’t really a light forward but seeing the grace in which Harris is handling the situation makes it hurt that much more. I don’t know what is going to happen but we would have been a much better country with Kamala Harris as our leader, I will tell you that much.

