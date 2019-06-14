Things We Saw Today: Detective Pikachu Tops Lara Croft as the Highest-Grossing Video Game Adaptation of All Time

After years of dominance because most video-game movie adaptations don’t do well at all, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider is no longer the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time. That honor now belongs to Detective Pikachu, which is not only the highest-grossing, but is also the best-reviewed.

With a current worldwide haul of $412 million, Detective Pikachu has bested the Tomb Raider movie ($357M) starring Angelia Jolie. Even the most recent Tomb Raider movie starring Alicia Vikander, only made $274.7 million, despite it’s “gritty” reboot appeal that was supposed to bring in video-games fans.

There’s a sequel to Detective Pikachu, but no release date has been set.

