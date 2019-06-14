Things We Saw Today: Detective Pikachu Tops Lara Croft as the Highest-Grossing Video Game Adaptation of All Time
After years of dominance because most video-game movie adaptations don’t do well at all, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider is no longer the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time. That honor now belongs to Detective Pikachu, which is not only the highest-grossing, but is also the best-reviewed.
With a current worldwide haul of $412 million, Detective Pikachu has bested the Tomb Raider movie ($357M) starring Angelia Jolie. Even the most recent Tomb Raider movie starring Alicia Vikander, only made $274.7 million, despite it’s “gritty” reboot appeal that was supposed to bring in video-games fans.
There’s a sequel to Detective Pikachu, but no release date has been set.
- Missy Elliott became the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame! (via Yahoo Entertainment)
- The Jonas Brothers get welcomed to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can Kel take their order? (via Mashable)
- Contributor Valerie Complex reminds us that Babadook is part of the ball culture, serving horror trauma realness:
Babadook deserves 10s #PrideMonth2019 #pride2019 pic.twitter.com/tquHDZmz7H
— valerie complex (@ValerieComplex) June 14, 2019
- New York is eliminating religious exemptions for getting vaccines in light of the recent measles outbreak in Brooklyn. (via NYT)
- One of the victims in the homophobic London bus attack pens a fantastic piece about our “shock” at homophobia in media, when it is, sadly, nothing new. (via The Guardian)
- Umbrella Academy season two is officially happening. (via CBR)
- Magic Friday with “The Command Zone”
Thank Frigg it’s Friday.
