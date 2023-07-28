The Best Anime for ‘Demon Slayer’ Fans (and Fans of Slaying Demons)

So ya like slaying demons, do ya?

Can’t say I blame you. They’re just so slayable, you know? They’re like the Nazis of the Spirit World. You can kill hordes of them and not feel bad about! Just like real Nazis! And while I’m not condoning real-world violence against people, I’m not gonna sit here and say that I don’t have a laugh when a bad guy gets punched. And if you’re also a discerning Demon Slayer fan, then I’m sure that you’re dying to watch some evil stuff get totally wrecked. If that’s the case, here is a list of some anime that might help scratch that itch.

Claymore

(Madman Entertainment)

Claymore is perfect for fans of Demon Slayer! And for people who love watching evil things die in general. It’s about a wandering swordswoman named Clair whose full time job is saving human beings from being eaten by shapeshifting Yoma. She’s employed by the Claymore organization, and is more of a hired gun than a passionate monster killer. There are other warriors like her, however, they all carry a dark secret. The source of their power comes from … you guessed it! The Yoma themselves!

Samurai Champloo

(Manglobe)

Okay, so Samurai Champloo isn’t a series about killing mythological assholes as much as it is about killing real-world assholes. Set in an anachronistic Edo-period Tokyo, the series is about two wandering warriors named Jin and Mugen who agree to help a young girl named Fuu on her quest to find “The Samurai Who Smells of Sunflowers.” If you like Demon Slayer for the swordplay, you’re gonna love this one. It has some of the best fights in anime history. AND it was made by the creator of Cowboy Bebop, so you know it’s gonna be good.

Attack on Titan

(Wit Studio)

If you don’t live under a rock, you’ve probably heard of this anime. If you haven’t, you need to find a new place to live. Attack on Titan is about a young boy whose family gets killed by horrifying monsters so he swears to eradicate them all. Sound familiar? It’s basically Demon Slayer if the demons were all giant naked humanoids that humans fight with swords and steam-powered grappling hooks. Yes, it is as awesome as it sounds.

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress

(Wit Studio)

This lesser-known anime is about ZOMBIES! But not boring “eat your brains” zombies—zombies made of IRON! In Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, a kabane is a zombie-like creature that can only be killed if its heart is destroyed. The problem is, their hearts are protected by an internal sheet of iron. Yikes. Humanity figures out a workaround with super-heated swords, armor-piercing bullets, and one hell of a wrist-mounted stake driver. Yes, please.

Dororo

(MAPPA)

Dororo is an anime about a warrior who lives during Japan’s “Warring States” period, a time when the nation was lousy with samurai all trying to kill each other. In order to bring stability to his land, this warrior’s own father sacrifices him to demons while he is still a baby. The demons steal his body parts, and he is left a shell. Through the use of some seriously badass prosthetic limbs, he goes on a quest to kill the demons that stole his body and make himself whole again.

Princess Mononoke

(Studio Ghibli)

Princess Mononoke both is and isn’t about slaying denizens of the Spirit World, depending on which character you ask. This anime also takes place during Japan’s “Warring States” period, but the states also happen to be at war with nature itself. Gods and demons battle with humans in order to protect the forests they call home, while humans attempt to destroy these forests in order to dig up iron ore and earn a living. Things get complicated when a human girl who was raised by wolves fights for the side of nature, and when a human boy stands between both sides to prevent further bloodshed.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

(Aniplex of America)

There are only seven demon-like figures in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, but what the series lacks in quantity, it makes up for in quality. Each of these seven evil doers represents one of the seven deadly sins, and each one is immensely powerful. They’ve set their sights on the Kingdom of Amestris, and it’s up to a young boy and his little brother to stop them from bringing their dark designs to fruition. It seems like a tall order, but when you consider that the older brother has magic alchemy powers and the younger one is a literal suit of walking armor (long story) you realize that these kids have it handled.

Jujutsu Kaisen

(MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the few tales on this list set in modern day! Probably because it’s way easier to justify hacking apart demons with swords in the ancient world than it is in the real world. But don’t tell the cast of Jujutsu Kaisen that! While only a few characters use edged weapons, all of the characters use a magical source of power called “cursed energy” in order to exorcise “cursed spirits.” Basically demons! You won’t miss swords for long, as one girl uses a hammer and nails to bash in the heads of evil spirits. So cool.

Tokyo Ghoul

(Pierrot)

Another tale set in the modern day! While Tokyo Ghoul certainly revolves around slaying the flesh-eating forces of darkness, it also involves becoming one! A young boy nearly falls victim to an attack by a ghoul, which is basically a humanoid with demonic powers. He survives the attack, but becomes a “half-ghoul” in the process. Now he has to work to fit in with ghoul society and hide his spooky new identity from his friends! He also has to fight a lot of other ghouls. Mostly because they want to eat said friends.

Berserk

(OLM Inc.)

Berserk is the original Demon Slayer, but way darker. It’s about a young mercenary named Guts who ekes out a living in a medieval world by selling his combat skills to the highest bidder. He eventually teams up with a group of mercenaries called the Band of the Falcon, but is horribly betrayed by a member of the group. This member of the group (who will go unnamed for spoiler reasons) also brings about a demonic apocalypse, and Guts embarks on a demon-blood-soaked quest for revenge against his former companion. The series is dark, depraved, and brutally beautiful. Just make sure you watch the anime from the ’90s. The remake is the work of a group of cruel, evil beings who apparently don’t know how to animate.

Bleach

(Pierrot)

Who would I be if I didn’t give credit where credit is due? Bleach‘s Ichigo Kurosaki might very well be the original demon slayer. Spiky hair? Samurai sword? Ridiculously overpowered for no apparent reason other than the plot demands it? Ichigo walked so Demon Slayer‘s Tanjiro could fly. Set in a world not unlike ours, Bleach follows highschooler Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see malevolent ghostly beings called Hollows, and enters a secret society of black-clad, katana-wielding samurai monster hunters to defeat them. Sounds suspiciously like the plot of Demon Slayer, no?

Fate/Zero

(Ufotable)

Seven mages enter into a sacred contract with seven mythological warriors in order to participate in an all-out battle royale for the coveted Holy Grail. Like Demon Slayer, this series is also animated by Ufotable and features similarly mind-blowing-how-in-god’s-name-did-they-animate-this-style fight sequences. Be warned, Fate/Zero is a little more adult than Demon Slayer, and as a result is far more violent and disturbing. However, the series also features more mature existential questions about the nature of power and violence, rather than Demon Slayer‘s “I just gotta kill stuff because plot!” ethos. A series for violent intellectuals, this is.

Inuyasha

(Sunrise)

Throwbaaaaaack! Inuyasha is a classic anime gem about a high school girl named Kagome Higurashi who is transported back in time to feudal Japan after falling down a well. Don’t you just hate it when that happens? She meets up with a manic-pixie-cat-boy named Inuyasha who seeks to gather the shards of the Shikon jewel, a mystical MacGuffin that will grant fabulous power to whoever possesses it. On their journey they fight a whole boatload of demons who would love nothing more than to part their flesh from their bones. But there are a few nice ones too! Or at least morally ambiguous ones!

The Promised Neverland

(CloverWorks)

So you like watching high school-aged children battle ancient forces of evil, do you? Then I bet you’ll LOVE watching elementary school-aged children do the same thing! The Promised Neverland is set in a dystopian world ruled by demons, where young children from the ages of 6 to 12 are raised on idyllic farms in order to later be slaughtered for demonic consumption. But the kids don’t know that! That is … until one day, three exceptionally smart 12-year-olds get wise to the scheme and plot to escape. The first season of this anime is JAW DROPPING. Smart, emotional, sweet, thrilling, and absolutely terrifying. After the first season is over it all goes downhill, so just switch to the manga after the season 1 finale.

Made in Abyss

(Kinema Citrus)

Hooray! More elementary school children pitted against bloodthirsty monsters! Made in Abyss concerns a village built around a yawning abyss, where groups of explorers called “delvers” enter a massive hole in the ground in order to plunder its depths. After one of the most famous delvers goes missing, her young daughter decides to dive into the abyss to track down her missing mother. And then she meets a cute robot boy! And then they have to fight through a slew of horrifying nightmare creatures that call the infinite pit home!

