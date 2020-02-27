Democrats Are Inspiring Unconventional Fundraisers via Social Media

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have distinguished themselves as the two leading progressives in the Democratic primary field, both in their policies and in their campaign promises to refuse donations from super PACs and billionaires (although now that promise is up for debate).

With their campaigns relying on individual donations, both candidates (among others) have to contend with the self-funded campaigns of two billionaires who have largely bought themselves into the race. So their supporters are looking for fundraising inspiration in an obvious place: social media.

Today, liberal cosplayers united around a Twitter campaign launched by cosplayer @hyenasandgin, who said “My friends on the Ballin’ Out Super Podcast (number one leftist anime podcast) had recently raised $420 for Bernie and I was inspired to see if I could raise some money myself.”

Hey fellow cosplayers!

We are gonna raise $100 with #cosplayersforbernie ✂️

show you in a cosplay, proof of donation and make sure to post the link https://t.co/4UHuniBLgz pic.twitter.com/0AmIFmNG0M — Jean-Luc Picard OnlyFans (@hyenasandgin) February 26, 2020

They followed up by saying, “I’ve been cosplaying for 20 years and I’ve met so many amazing cosplayers in the community whose lives could be changed for the better with Bernie as President.” The hashtag #CosplayersForBernie quickly went viral, with fellow cosplayers sharing looks and making donations.

Aerith says fuck fascists and also that’s the sex number!!!! #CosplayersforBernie pic.twitter.com/477nT0hyRw — ⛪️Koeji the Comely Saint (@KoejiLaurant) February 26, 2020

Donated to #cosplayersforbernie ! You don’t want an ass like Higashikata Joubin to hog all the wealth do you? https://t.co/vYeydR2ZMV pic.twitter.com/UuBEjw1b0l — sagi @ ✈ arizona (@sagidocx) February 26, 2020

Support a fellow guardian of love and justice! #cosplayersforbernie ✨ pic.twitter.com/DwXuo6E9pl — ✨Stephie✨ 〜That 80hp Life〜 (@Sasa_dangon) February 26, 2020

Meanwhile, a different sort of viral campaign is underway for Elizabeth Warren. #SpillTheTeaForWarren features Twitter personalities promising to divulge gossip and secrets in exchange for hitting a donation threshold. The initiative was launched by activist and press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign Charlotte Clymer:

You know what? I’m totally down with spilling this tea. $100,000 to Elizabeth Warren by midnight tomorrow (ET), and I’ll reveal the name: https://t.co/mh0poafF2p — Charlotte Clymer ️‍ (@cmclymer) February 25, 2020

My god, look at what you all have done. Charlotte Clymer raised $170,000 for Elizabeth Warren by offering to #SpillTheTea on Twitter – The Washington Post // by @britsham https://t.co/Q8WA7WeU6p — Charlotte Clymer ️‍ (@cmclymer) February 27, 2020

I’ll #SpillTheTeaForWarren. When I was in college I was an extra in a major film shot on campus. When I met the actor turned director he refused to shake my hand. Donate $1000 b4 midnight and I’ll say who. @ewarren #DemDebates #TeamWarrenhttps://t.co/YB6plzh0FC — OlyforWarren (@olyforwarren) February 25, 2020

Okay! If you want to know which current presidential candidate gave me a look that could have stripped paint, over a tray of mini-cupcakes, then we have to raise $2,222 (in honor of @ewarren‘s wealth tax) in the next hour. Otherwise I take it to my grave! https://t.co/MAg4qCdRAN — Summer Brennan (@summerbrennan) February 25, 2020

Warren supporters in the entertainment industry are also joining the campaign, but instead of spilling the dirt they are offering services like script reads and consultations:

I’m a producer writer on Mayans for FX who also taught privately and in universities. First ten TV writers who donate $25 to @ewarren will get a read and video notes session from me. Please post receipts! #spilltheteaforwarren #TeamWarren #lfg #Warren2020 #WarrenForTheWin https://t.co/BejGNPu9dX — Andrea Ciannavei (@AndreaCiannavei) February 25, 2020

All my secrets would probably blacklist me in the entertainment business so instead, in the spirit of #SpillTheTeaForWarren… First TEN TV WRITERS who donate $25 or more to @ewarren will get a read and a notes session from me on their TV PILOT. I promise I give good notes! — Dailyn Rodriguez (@dailynrod) February 25, 2020

If we raise 30,000 for Warren, I will recreate this scene as well, minus the outfit…….. unless someone has it and can drop it off…..https://t.co/fcGNo4FuF2#spilltheteaforwarren #PrincessDiaries https://t.co/cP6pzxDmKq pic.twitter.com/xGry3ji9q2 — Heather Matarazzo (@HeatherMatarazz) February 25, 2020

Still others are straight up offering everything from embarrassing high school photos to music tracks to tattoos:

I have a copy of the CD and will upload to Twitter the solo I sang—the one that made my dad cry at my graduation (he never cries)—for… let’s say… 100K in donations to Elizabeth Warren. Yeah it’s a lot, but I’m kind of shy. lol. Here’s the link: https://t.co/QPrVEKKGa2 Go. — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) February 25, 2020

In an era of politics that are defined (for better or worse) by unconventional campaigning methods, these hashtag fundraisers are a welcome change to the usual fire swamp of Twitter politicking. During elections, social media is so often used as a weapon to divide us, so it’s inspiring to see people coming together to raise funds for the candidates they support. Even if you’re not a fan of Warren or Sanders, you have to admire the passion they inspire within their fan bases.

(via Kotaku)

