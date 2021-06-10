comScore Delete All Your Dating Apps For This New Meme

Delete All Your Dating Apps For This New Meme

By Rachel LeishmanJun 10th, 2021, 5:21 pm

Robert Downey Jr. and Marisa Tomei in Only You

Twitter has a new meme for us all and the joke is what kind of “old fashion way” we’d meet someone if we deleted all our dating apps. This is probably one of the more creative ways that the internet has referenced their favorite “romantic” stories out there. I put romantic in quotation marks because some of these are not what I’d consider the happiest of relationships. For example, I chose Macbeth for one.

Let me show you how it works. First, you start with this: “deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way” and then, in parentheses, you reference whatever movie or book or classic bit of love or references you want to include. I went for the 1994 film Only You starring Robert Downey Jr. and Marisa Tomei because I am always on brand:

So, imagine living in the movie Only You and falling in love that way.

See, it’s simple! And fun and you get to show everyone which love stories you love the most. One of the more popular tweets that appears to have kicked this whole thing off was this one:

Twitter then had a lot of fun referencing their favorite stories and honestly, seeing someone put a reference to Holes did warm my heart.

So how are you meeting someone the “old-fashioned way”? Let us know in the comments below!

(image: TriStar Pictures)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel (she/her) is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album, and would sell her soul for Pedro Pascal as Kraven the Hunter. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. Secretly Grogu's mom and Lizzie Olsen's best friend.