Delete All Your Dating Apps For This New Meme

Twitter has a new meme for us all and the joke is what kind of “old fashion way” we’d meet someone if we deleted all our dating apps. This is probably one of the more creative ways that the internet has referenced their favorite “romantic” stories out there. I put romantic in quotation marks because some of these are not what I’d consider the happiest of relationships. For example, I chose Macbeth for one.

Let me show you how it works. First, you start with this: “deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way” and then, in parentheses, you reference whatever movie or book or classic bit of love or references you want to include. I went for the 1994 film Only You starring Robert Downey Jr. and Marisa Tomei because I am always on brand:

So, imagine living in the movie Only You and falling in love that way.

deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (heading to italy and finding a man who shares a name with the man i dreamt i would marry as a kid only to discover he was lying to me but through trying to find the real damon bradley, we fall in love) — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) June 10, 2021

See, it’s simple! And fun and you get to show everyone which love stories you love the most. One of the more popular tweets that appears to have kicked this whole thing off was this one:

deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (he sells me onions, i sell him jars of spiced peaches) — trash jones (@jzux) June 8, 2021

Twitter then had a lot of fun referencing their favorite stories and honestly, seeing someone put a reference to Holes did warm my heart.

deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (he sells turnips on a flat bed truck, i stop and ask Miss Bell for some of her sweet tea) — SMEGLEZ (@megan_yearwood) June 9, 2021

deleting my dating apps because I want to meet someone the old fashioned way (he convinces me I’m a long-lost Princess and whisks me away to Paris where he tries to scam my grandmother) https://t.co/fZt7IeItx3 — Jacqueline E. Smith ☀️ (@JackieSmith114) June 10, 2021

deleting my dating apps because I want to meet someone the old fashioned way (I’m a ballet dancer at the paris opera house, he whispers at me through my mirror) — same old ghost 🍂 (@sameoldghost) June 9, 2021

deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (going to a ball with my family and meeting a proud guy who thinks I’m tolerable, but not handsome enough to tempt him) — Noor-Hal (@noorhal) June 10, 2021

deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (rekindling my relationship with my ex after my daughter invites him and two of my other exes she thinks are her father to her wedding on a greek island). — Lauren Pokedoff (@LaurenPokedoff) June 9, 2021

deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (shipwrecked on an island, I confront her and demand she turns my pigs back into men) — Flint Dibble 🍖🏺📖 (@FlintDibble) June 9, 2021

deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (we meet at my father and step mother’s engagement party and he is the priest who is going to officiate their wedding) — Riddhi (@riddhhiiii) June 10, 2021

deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (both our flights get canceled Christmas Day and we are forced to spend it together in an airport) — Xtina 😼 (@stuggletrain) June 9, 2021

deleting my dating apps because I want to meet someone the old fashioned way (we make eye contact across a crowded room and die tragically as a result of our feuding families) — SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) June 9, 2021

deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (at a movie theater then we spend the rest of our lives solving demonic possessions and carrying each other’s medicine in our lockets) — lara (@latinadyke) June 10, 2021

deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (he is an android with knowledge of human consciousness, i am a super-powered witch who teaches him how to love) — Marvel Unlimited (@MarvelUnlimited) June 10, 2021

So how are you meeting someone the “old-fashioned way”? Let us know in the comments below!

(image: TriStar Pictures)

