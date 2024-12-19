‘DEI woke bull—-‘: Elon Musk can’t handle playing video games anymore

Elon Musk isn’t someone who can just play a game and carry on with his life. Clearly. Because if you’re playing a video game, the “DEI work bullsh*t” shouldn’t matter when you have an objective to complete. Especially since that “bullsh*t” is just reflective of the modern world.

A clip of Musk from back in October during a rally in Pittsburgh has been posted by the Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley account. Musk is standing on stage, talking about playing video games and saying how the DEI woke “bullsh*t” he suddenly sees in videos games takes him out of the story. DEI is the idea of looking for diversity, equity, and inclusion in our media.

It isn’t an initiative meant to attack people, as people like Musk seem to think. It is simply to change the landscape from being a predominately white, straight, and heavily male-centric. Clearly, Musk was triggered by not being centered in a narrative. Sounds like he needs a safe space and a video game that caters to the weak minded.

In the video, Musk says “It’s really annoying when a video game gets interrupted by some DEI woke bullshit.” He went on to say that you don’t want to “damage art” because it “breaks you” out of the story being told. Nah, man. That’s just you. The rest of us can watch a show or play a game and see characters who don’t look like his and just…appreciate the character.

The clip really shows how Musk uses none of the brain cells he reportedly has. Because what do you MEAN that you’re taken out of a game that easily? Are you just bad a playing video games? What exactly do you think the DEI woke “bullsh*t” is?

List examples Elon, we dare you

I do believe that people like Musk just WANT to be angry about something. They claim that the “Left” is always outraged and furious and are miserable people and yet Elon Musk can’t even just sit there and play a video game. You’re really that against people existing in a video game that you’ll let it ruin your enjoyment of it? That sounds more miserable than the Left. We just have fun playing video games.

At the end of the day, men like Musk just want to control things. He wants straight, cis, white, male characters to be leading stories. Frankly, those are boring. And I am someone who loves a story about one of my white guys. But if that’s ALL you want to see, you’re one of the most boring human beings alive.

Anyway, if Elon Musk is that distracted while playing a video game maybe he is just bad at video games.

