‘Dear Hyeri’ release date, confirmed

Ever since it was announced, K-drama fans have been eagerly anticipating the premiere of Dear Hyeri. Find out when Dear Hyeri will air, and get a glimpse of what the K-drama is all about.

Recommended Videos

Throughout the years, K-dramas concerning mental health have been on the rise. In 2022, Extraordinary Attorney Woo touched on autism, while 2020’s It’s Okay to Not Be Okay has a main character with antisocial personality disorder. In 2018, My Mister discussed depression in people of different ages.

Now, Dear Hyeri will touch on dissociative identity disorder.

When will Dear Hyeri premiere?

The first episode of Dear Hyeri is set to premiere on September 23, at 10PM KST (Korean Standard Time).

The K-drama is co-directed by Jung Ji Hyun and Han Seok Won. Previously, Jung Ji Hyun directed You Are My Spring and Twenty-Five Twenty-One. Dear Hyeri was written by Han Ga Ram, who previously wrote When the Weather Is Fine. The series is co-produced by Studio Dragon and Studio Him.

What is Dear Hyeri about?

Dear Hyeri is an upcoming romance drama starring Shin Hye Sun as Joo Eun Ho. Joo Eun Ho is an unknown announcer who has been in the industry for 14 years but struggles to make her name known. Joo Eun Ho develops dissociative identity disorder following her break-up with her long-time boyfriend Jung Hyun Oh (Lee Jin Woo) and the disappearance of her younger sibling.

Her other personality is named Joo Hye Ri. Hye Ri is a parking attendant and scholarship student who, unlike Eun Ho, has an extremely positive mindset.

The drama shows the complexity of living with dissociative identity disorder and highlights the internal turmoil of Joo Eun Ho’s struggles while also living with Joo Hye Ri’s optimism. Besides her dissociative identity disorder, will she be able to patch things up with her ex-lover and find her younger sibling?

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy