Deadpool Proves He’s Better Than Jesus (At the Movies)

All hail Marvel Jesus! Right now, Deadpool & Wolverine is taking over the box office and fans are seeing Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) back in action together. But through their success, they made history in a very important way—well, important to Marvel Jesus.

Wade Wilson (in the context of Deadpool & Wolverine) calls himself Marvel Jesus. As someone who has been quoted for calling the musical Showboat the “Jesus of musical theatre,” I do relate to that. But in Deadpool & Wolverine‘s case, it ended up being a hilarious bit when the movie hit a box office milestone.

When Wade goes to the TVA in the film, he talks about how he is bringing both Marvel worlds (the Fox universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe) together. Technically, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man did the same thing with Sony and the MCU in No Way Home too, but I’m not going to rain on Wilson’s parade. Anyway, the scene results in Wade realizing that his inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe makes him “Marvel Jesus.”

It’s silly, fun, and so very Deadpool of him. But now it ended up being hilarious because Deadpool & Wolverine has taken over the top box office spot for an R-rated movie from none other than The Passion of the Christ.

In North America, the film has roughly brought in $395.5 million so far, surpassing The Passion of the Christ‘s $370 million. So really, who is Jesus now? (It’s Wade Wilson.)

Honestly? Good.

Not to be mean to The Passion of the Christ, it is baffling that that movie held the spot for that long. The movie is 20 years old this year. Why did no other movie take that over? Oppenheimer could have done it; I think we should bring her back to give her a chance. It is funny, though, that of all the fictional characters to do it, the one who calls himself “Marvel Jesus” is who took the top spot from a movie about literal Jesus.

Did the inclusion of Wolverine help make this possible? Probably, but this is still a Deadpool movie. We can call Logan one of his disciples. I’m sure Logan would love that. This news is just genuinely funny to me, and I know that given the chance, Wade Wilson would make so many jokes about this.

