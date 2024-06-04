Deadpool and Wolverine Funko Pops
'Deadpool and Wolverine' Gets the Funko Treatment

Sarah Barrett
Published: Jun 4, 2024 12:33 pm

MCU fans everywhere are currently getting hyped for Deadpool and Wolverine, the only big-screen outing for Marvel Cinematic Universe characters this year. And with hype comes Funko Pops.

These large-headed little plastic figurines decorate the shelves of all certified geeks. Virtually every major pop culture icon has one or two Pops made of them, with some particularly popular characters having Pops in the hundreds. Deadpool and Wolverine certainly have lots of Pops made of both of them, but now you can pre-order their specific Deadpool and Wolverine movie variants.

A sword-wielding Deadpool and a grumpy-looking Wolverine, both in their iconic costumes, are currently available to pre-order from your local Funko Pop retailer. Drop into your local store, or head to Amazon.

Each of them is priced at $12.90. So if you were to purchase them both together, it would set you back $25.80—not a bad price for what’s sure to be some of the most coveted Pops of the year.

What other Deadpool and Wolverine pops are available?

So far, the titular characters are the only ones from Deadpool and Wolverine to get the Pop treatment. The now-iconic trailer was absolutely packed with characters we know and love from the Fox X-Men films and the past Deadpool movies, but none of them seem to have a Funko Pop on the way yet. Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova, the villain of the movie, would be a great choice for a Pop but so far nothing on that front. And wouldn’t a Pop of Deadpool carrying Dogpool be amazing?! Well, until the day comes when they drop, enjoy yourself with the Deadpool and Wolverine Pops and a showing of the movie, which comes out on July 26.

Sarah Barrett (she/her) is a freelance writer with The Mary Sue who has been working in journalism since 2014.