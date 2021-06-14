Things We Saw Today: DC’s Stargirl Season 2 Trailer Introduces Green Lantern’s Daughter

DC’s Stargirl and the gang are back in the season 2 trailer that The CW just dropped! Courtney, our leading lady played by Brec Bassinger, is told by the rest of the new Justice Society of America that their job is basically done. They’ve defeated the bad guy so what else is there? Unfortunately, more bad guys, as they soon learn. Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) and The Shade (Jonathan Cake) are the new foes, with a dash of everyone’s hot mess Cindy a.k.a. Shiv (Meg DeLacy) as an old foe.

That’s not the only thing threatening the new Justice Society of America. Being a teenager and the growing pains that come with being so young are also on the minds of our young heroes. Courtney in particular has to face her mother and stepfather knowing about her superhero adventures and calling her out when need be to ground her and show her there is a world outside of just being a superhero. We bet that the rest of the gang is going to deal with the same thing but in different doses because Courtney can’t be the only one going through teenager problems.

Then there’s the whole Green Lantern of it all. Ysa Penarejo has made her debut as Jade, the daughter of Green Lantern Alan Scott. This young actress is known for her roles in Project Mc² and Red Ruby. In the comics, Alan Scott is the OG Green Lantern and one of the founding members of the Justice Society of America. Jennie-Lynn Hayden and Todd Rice are his kids that were separated from Scott and raised by adoptive parents. Jennie-Lynn started developing powers due to her father’s connection to the Starheart and after some time took on the identity of Jade.

I’m particularly excited as to why Jade has broken into Stargirl’s home and is fighting our hero when a simple knock on the door and explanation could’ve made things go a little more smoothly. But that would be too easy for DC’s Stargirl and would deprive us of a kickass fight scene between these two young women aka the kind of introduction that they’ll remember forever.

The Devil Wears Prada star Adrian Grenier finally admits that Nate is the villain of this story. (via Huffpost)

Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth leaves us speechless with his intense workout routine. (via Comicbook.com)

Yellowstone wolf “21” is a gentle and nurturing dad, uncle, and the kind of role model we need. (via: The Reign of Wolf 21 by Rick McIntyre)

I’ve gone down a rabbit hole of reading about the life of Yellowstone wolf 21, who seems to have been the wolf equivalent of the Buddha crossed with Batman. In his entire life he never lost a fight & never killed a defeated enemy. What a legend. pic.twitter.com/oAHudUq6p5 — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) June 14, 2021

Demon Slayer Funko Pops are just as adorable as you’d expect. (via EW)

Youtube has apparently banned ads for politics, alcohol, prescription drugs, and gambling on homepage. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

Apple Original The Morning Show premieres a trailer for its upcoming season set to air on September 17. (via Twitter)

#TheMorningShow will be back on air September 17 only on Apple TV+. Things have definitely changed since the last time you tuned in, and you won’t want to miss it. #AppleOriginals https://t.co/87VSBbv0RA pic.twitter.com/6BF7lOkstA — The Morning Show (@TheMorningShow) June 14, 2021

Have a great start of your week and Happy Monday!

