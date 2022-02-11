The Batman has been at the forefront of DC movies for the past few months, but DC just reminded us that they also have many other films coming up that are going to add to the DCEU.

Of course, first we still have The Batman, but I’ll let our very own Rachel Leishman give you the rundown on that.

Otherwise, we get a look at Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Black Adam, the villain/antihero protagonist of the film, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, who will be the leader of the Justice Society of America in the film.

Black Adam tells Hawkman that his son “dreamed of a better world, that’s why he saved me,” hinting that they are absolutely going for a sympathetic backstory, but possibly something simpler than the full tragedy he sometimes gets. The costume looks very simplistic and boring, but we know The Rock has stage presence.

I do wish he were playing a full villain because he’s been playing good guys for decades, but he is always best when he’s being a smarmy bastard. Also, it would have been nice to get a MENA actor for this role, considering there are so few to go around, and so often, those actors get race-bent into something besides Middle Eastern/Arabic/North African.

Ahhh, The Flash, with Ezra “Never Gonna Acknowledge that Choking Video” Miller. There is a lot I’m excited about in terms of cameos and mythos with this film, but in general, The Flash being a tentpole show on The CW for nearly a decade has milked a lot of the Flash related storylines. So, I’m wondering what the film will do to set itself differently from that. I’m also going to be forever bummed that Ray Fisher will not be there as originally intended.

We know that the teams are all aware of the similarities. I mean, they had both versions crossover together, so hopefully something interesting comes out of it.

Finally, the sequel to the most successful DC movie of all time, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. I hate the black suit. It’s boring. Give me gold and green or give me death. I am looking forward to it the most because Aquaman was so much fun, and its box office success was well earned.

I’m ready for silly superhero movies again. With DC currently killing it with their R-rated content (Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad have both gotten great reviews), they’re primed to be able to win in both audience ranges, if they play their cards right.

(image: DC)

