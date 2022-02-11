Everything’s Coming Up Batman in the New DC Movies Sneak Peek

The DC movie lineup for 2022 is pretty impressive. While, currently, we have episodes of Peacemaker on HBO each week, we’re getting a lot more content from the DCEU in the coming months, starting with The Batman and heading into movies like The Flash, Black Adam, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. In a new sneak peek at the future for DC, our Princess Weekes broke down the footage we got from the three new entries into the DCEU, but I want to focus a bit on our favorite Dark Knight.

We’ve been getting more and more information out of The Batman recently, and while our Chelsea Steiner wrote up a new scene about the Wayne family, the DC Comics release didn’t really give us too much more of the movie. We got plenty of Bat/Cat, though (which is perfect for me).

What we did get, however, is a bit of Michael Keaton’s return!

Keaton as the Bat

Michael Keaton first put on the cowl back in the ’80s in Tim Burton’s Batman movies. He was a brilliant Bruce Wayne and understood the two sides to the character in a way that has stuck with fans for over 30 years. Now, we’re getting the return of his Batman in not one but two different properties, first being Bruce Wayne in The Flash. We’ve yet to see him back in the suit or what he’ll look like as Bruce Wayne, but we did get to hear his voice talking to what we can presume is Barry.

“You can go to any timeline, any universe. Why fight to save this one?” He asks, which is definitely a question about Barry Allen trying to save his mother (something we presumably see in the trailer as well), which is a staple in the Flash storyline called Flashpoint.

What’s interesting about this story in particular is that normally, my boy Thomas Wayne is involved, but we’ve not heard anything in that regard (so alas, I must just turn back to Flashpoint Paradox in the meantime). But having Keaton back in the world of DC feels right and has me excited for what the future of these movies can hold.

Brief glances at the Bat and the Cat

With the footage of The Batman in the trailer, there wasn’t that much about it that we haven’t seen already, but it did seem to focus yet again on Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle, which is fine by me. I want The Batman to feature them heavily and end with them in love. It’s what I deserve.

So, by having enough marketing geared towards the two of them, it does give me that hope. I’m just worried that it is all just a lie, but then again, it is known far and wide that Batman loves Catwoman and vice versa.

There’s plenty to break down about the DC comics trailer reveal. What are some of your favorite moments and what are you most excited about?! Let us know in the comments below!

(image: Warner Bros.)

